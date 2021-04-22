GRAND OPENING FOR HANDEL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM IN SANTEE IS JULY 22

(Photo, left, by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson)

July 9, 2021 (Santee) -- The grand opening for the eagerly awaited ice cream parlor in Santee, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, is slated for July 22.

Handel’s will offer many flavors which are homemade at the store, with seasonal and other flavors available all year round.

Cinnamon pecan, pizzelle, dulce de leche, spouse like a house, and green tea are just a few of the flavors. Sherberts, yogurt, fat-free/-no sugar added ice cream, plus vegan options are just a sampling of their products.

The Santee location is on 8980 Carlton Hills Blvd. across from the GTM store.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream began in a Youngstown, Ohio gas station over 76 years ago. They now have locations in 10 states across the nation.

Yelp reviews on the Carlsbad location’s page reveal what customers like:

“What I like to get is the four-scoop sampler that allows you to try more flavors at a reasonable price point” said one reviewer.

And:

“My favorite, if I can even say I have a favorite since I’d get them all again,” said another.

More options include a Handel pop, ice cream sandwiches and cherry vanilla cone.