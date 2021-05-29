GRANT TRIPLES COVID-19 ESSAY AWARDS, 1ST PLACE NOW $1,000

Source: East County Leadership Council

May 6, 2021 (El Cajon) - East County Leadership Council’s grant has allowed it to triple the prize money for its COVID-19 essay contest. ECLC has also extended the deadline for entries to May 29 to allow broader participation.

The goal of the essay contest is to better understand how COVID-19 has affected young people academically, in their college plans, and in their career choices. This contest is open to east county high school juniors, seniors, and college freshman.

Awards are as follows:

Cash Prizes:

● 1st Place $1,000

● 2nd Place $350

● Three 3rd Place prizes of $100 each

Paste your essay into the body of an e-mail. (E-mails with attachments will not be considered.) In your email please include your phone number, the name of the school you attend, your grade level, and, if you wish, your social media handles.

Finalists will be required to submit a picture within 48 hours of being notified.

Winners grant ECLC right of first publication. All entrants grant ECLC non-exclusive rights to share

and/or publish their entries. All entrants retain the right to publish their essays elsewhere in part or in whole. However, any such publication must credit the essay as an ECLC essay contest entry.

To ensure impartiality, essays will be judged blind; names and social media handles will not be

revealed to judges.

Essayists should:

● Identify and discuss key challenges faced because of COVID-19. For example, how has the

pandemic affected academic performance (college admission, tests, etc.), participation in

sports, health, and ability to achieve goals?

● Articulate productive solutions for affected individuals and groups.

● Describe any positive effects due to COVID-19.

May 29, 2021: Deadline for entries

Announcement of winners and publication of essays:

● June 17: Three Third Prize winners

● June 18: Second Prize winner

● June 19: First Prize winner