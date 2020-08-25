Source: County of San Diego

August 25, 2020 (San Diego) - More than 2,000 older adults in the “Great Plates Delivered” program will continue to receive three free and healthy meals a day. Launched in mid-May, the program is a collaboration between the County and 31 local restaurants. Now the County is expanding the service, originally for seniors with health conditions, to include all adults with a disability or health condition that puts them at higher risk from COVID-19.

It makes it possible for people over 65 years of age or over 60 who have a chronic health condition and are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19 to avoid going out to restaurants or the grocery store to get food.

The County is also launching “Great Plates Delivered 2.0,” which will be providing dinner to people 18 years and older who have a health condition or a disability. More local restaurants have been recruited for the new program which are now accepting participants.

For more details on criteria, call the County Aging and Independence Services at (800) 339-4661 or visit www.aging.sandiegocounty.gov/greatplates. You can also call 2-1-1 San Diego.