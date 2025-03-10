GREATER SAN DIEGO ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS HONORS GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE TONI ATKINS WITH `PROPERTY CHAMPION’ AWARD

East County News Service

March 10, 2025 (San Diego) – The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (SDAR), San Diego County’s largest trade association for San Diego-area real estate professionals, recently honored California Senator Pro Tem Emeritus Toni Atkins with the “Golden State Private Property Champion Award” for her dedication and significant contributions to protect California’s private property rights for homeowners and renters.

An SDAR resolution presented to Atkins said that Atkins has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the State of California through her extensive public service, notably in the California State Assembly and State Senate.

It said, “Atkins has been a steadfast advocate for housing accessibility and property rights, authoring and championing legislation to expand homeownership opportunities and protect private property.” SDAR noted that Atkins authored Senate Bill 9, the California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency (HOME) Act, which simplifies the process for homeowners to create duplexes or subdivide properties, which increased housing supply and affordability.

The resolution also said, “Senator Atkins played a pivotal role in the creation of the California Dream for All program, a shared appreciation loan initiative that has enabled thousands of families across California to achieve homeownership. Senator Atkins has consistently supported legislation aimed at protecting consumer rights and enhancing access to affordable housing, thereby strengthening the economic stability and well-being of California residents. Her leadership has been instrumental in addressing California’s housing crisis, promoting fair housing initiatives, and ensuring the protection of consumer and commercial private property rights.”

Atkins was honored at SDAR’s “New Laws and Industry Outlook” conference that featured up-to-date information on new laws and regulations affecting the industry and what to expect just over-the-horizon for real estate. More than 350 people attended the event.

Atkins, a Democrat, is running for governor in 2026 after current Gov. Gavin Newsom hits a term limit. She made history as only the third person in 150 years and the first woman to hold both of the state Legislature’s top jobs, including speaker of the Assembly (2014) and president pro tempore of the Senate (2018-2023). Due to term limits, she left her Senate seat after November 2024. She was the first woman and first openly gay person to lead California’s upper legislative chamber.

Atkins came to California in 1985 to work at a women’s health clinic before getting elected to the San Diego City Council in 2000. In 2005, after former Mayor Dick Murphy’s resignation, her council colleagues elected her deputy mayor to lead the city until voters chose Jerry Sanders as Murphy’s replacement.