GROCERY WORKERS AT RALPHS, ALBERTSONS, VONS, AND PAVILIONS VOTE RATIFY NEW CONTRACTS

East County News Service

Image via UFCW San Diego's Facebook page

July 14, 2025 (San Diego) --Grocery members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442 voted this week overwhelmingly to ratify new three-year agreements with Ralphs (a subsidiary of Kroger) and Albertsons (which includes Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions).

The union local members had previously voted to authorize a strike, after months of tense negotiations and member-driven actions in a strong show of unity and determination from more than 45,000 essential grocery workers across Southern California.

“This ratification vote is a victory for the hardworking grocery members who never gave up,” said Todd Walters, President of UFCW Local 135. “Our members stood up to illegal company behavior, slow bargaining tactics, and disrespect—and they won. These contracts deliver the pay, benefits, and staffing improvements our members deserve, and they reflect the power of standing together in solidarity.”

Key provisions of the ratified agreements include:

Substantial wage increases

A new supplemental pension plan to help workers retire with dignity

Increased healthcare contributions and faster eligibility for new hires

Staffing language that ensures union involvement in setting reasonable staffing levels focused on efficiency, safety, and service

These improvements go into effect immediately for over 45,000 workers across the region, including more than 7,400 members of UFCW Local 135 in San Diego County.

“As a member of the bargaining committee and a Ralphs worker for 36 years, I’ve never seen a group more determined to win real change,” said Camillia Fulton, a union member in San Marcos. “We fought for respect, and we got a contract that begins to deliver it. I’m proud of what we accomplished together.”

The ratification marks a major milestone in the Grocery Workers Rising campaign, a coordinated effort among the Southern California UFCW locals to improve standards across the industry and fight back against unfair labor practices by the companies. Contract negotiations for workers at Stater Bros. and Gelson’s Markets are currently ongoing. For more information, visit www.groceryworkersrising.org.

Separate contracts with Ralphs and Albertsons expired on March 2, 2025. Over twenty bargaining sessions took place prior to ratifying the agreement.

UFCW Local 135 is San Diego’s largest private sector union with over 11,000 members, representing workers in grocery, retail, healthcare, food processing, and cannabis. We are part of the 1.3 million-member United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.





