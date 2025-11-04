Grossmont and Cuyamaca College military and veteran students find connection and support

The colleges offer award-winning programs that celebrate and honor veterans

Photo: Grossmont College student veterans

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

November 4, 2025 (El Cajon) - Navy veteran Isaiah Nailon had one clear goal in mind when he enrolled at Cuyamaca College in the spring of 2018: taking the first step toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

“That was it,” he said. “Cuyamaca College had one of the best transfer rates to San Diego State University for business administration majors, but everyone in Veterans Services encouraged me, motivated me, and challenged me to dream bigger. ‘Why stop at a bachelor’s degree?’ they said. ‘Why not a master’s?’ It got me to thinking, why not?"

Photo, right: Cuyamaca College student veterans

Why not, indeed. Nailon not only earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, he went on to complete not one, but two master’s degrees – one in business administration and another in education and counseling. Today, he’s back at Cuyamaca College, paying it forward as the Co unseling and Assessment Supervisor and Acting Veterans Center Supervisor and a School Certifying Official.

Nailon’s journey is just one example of the numerous success stories emerging throughout the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. Similar achievements are also unfolding at Grossmont College, where an impressive Veterans Resource Center has become a focal point for support.

At Grossmont College, Navy veteran Kelly Carlson (left) quickly found the Veterans Resource Center to be an essential part of her daily college experience.

"I’m here every day, mainly for the computer lab; it’s really quiet, really peaceful, and they have all the amenities that you need,” said Carlson, a biology major who spent six years in the Navy as a gunner’s mate aboard the USS Porter before completing her service at Naval Base San Diego.

“The counselors are right across the hall, people are really respectful, and if I ever forget to eat something, I could just go into the kitchen and grab something to eat. They’ve also offered me backpacks, laptops, everything under the sun. It’s truly amazing.”

These welcoming resource centers are made possible because of ongoing community support, including funding from the voter-approved Proposition V. The Grossmont College Veterans Resource Center, for example, features an expansive kitchen and living room, private study area, computer lab equipped with 15 new personal computers and printers, and counseling offices. Upstairs , military-affiliated students can relax in a fully furnished, outdoor lounge offering picturesque views of Cowles Mountain, the highest point in San Diego, and Mission Trails Regional Park. The Center’s stockrooms supply hundreds of laptops and Grossmont College backpacks for veterans and dependents in need.

Photo, right: Cuyamaca College 2024 Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast

Veterans Day Celebrations

Both college will be celebrating Veterans Day with activities and events for students and employees on Monday, November 10, 2025. At 9:00 a.m., Cuyamaca College will hold a Pancake Breakfast and a U.S. Marines Birthday Celebration in the Veteran Resource Center (Student Center, I-113). At 12:00 p.m., Grossmont College will host a Salute to Service Luncheon at the Veterans Resource Center (Building 36-100).