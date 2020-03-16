GROSSMONT AND CUYAMACA COLLEGES CLOSE DOWN, EXCEPT FOR STUDENTS IN FINAL WEEK OF CLASSES

East County News Service

March 16, 2020 (El Cajon) --As the coronavirus situation remains in a state of flux, effective today, Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges are now closed to students and the public until further notice. All instructional activities, office hours and labs will take place online or through another remote delivery to the fullest extent possible. Students are advised to follow directives provided by their instructors and to regularly check the college website and emails to keep apprised by the latest developments.

The one exception is students in their final week of eight-week classes. Those classes are still in session, with everyone practicing social distancing by retaining at least a 6-foot separation.

The district’s Governing Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, was also cancelled.

Employees at the campuses were advised to prepare themselves to work remotely as feasible. Those in high-risk categories have been instructed to leave their workplaces today to begin working remotely. The high- risk groups include all employees who are sick or experiencing symptoms, individuals who may have come in contact with others who could have been exposed, and those over the age of 65.

“We understand how difficult the coronavirus outbreak has been for everyone and the disruption this pandemic has caused in people’s lives” said Chancellor Lynn Ceresino Neault. “We are doing our best to respond quickly but carefully to this evolving situation.”

The district’s COVID-19 web page has the latest updates about the status of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District regarding coronavirus.