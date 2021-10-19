GROSSMONT COLLEGE CAREER EXPO’S VIRTUAL PLATFORM IS NEXT BEST THING TO BEING THERE: INTERACT WITH EMPLOYERS OCT. 27

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

October 19, 2021 (El Cajon) – Grossmont College’s 43rd annual Career Expo will be virtual again this year to avoid the crush of attendees the popular event typically draws, but organizers are making the online environment as interactive as they can.

Grossmont College, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the East County Chamber of Commerce will host the free, public event 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Students, alumni, job- and career- seekers in the general public can register at https://tinyurl.com/VirtualCareerExpo2021. Employers can register for free at https://tinyurl.com/5ctu4xyb. A Remo login will be emailed upon registration.

Remo is an easy-to-use virtual conference platform that will allow job-seekers to visit multiple “tables” and be interviewed privately in real time by potential employers. When the conference switches to presentation mode, attendees can visit as avatars. A digital room with tables will be available where they can sit and listen to presentations. They can also take part in chat and networking sessions among themselves and vendors.

Attendees will have a bird’s eye view of the room and can identify those present and find empty seats to occupy. Waiting rooms will be set up so attendees can wait their turn to visit stations that are full. More than 50 employers and vendors have signed up so far, about 20 more than last year, with more expected to join as the event draws nearer.

“There’s a lot of buzz among employers looking for people to hire as the economy recovers from pandemic closures,” said Grossmont College Career Services Supervisor Renee Nasori. “The challenge is to get potential workers to respond. There are challenges relating to COVID mandates and people who are rethinking job options to better suit their own needs.”

Organizers are even raffling off a drone in hopes of boosting interest among potential workers.

Employers and industries represented at this year’s expo include Scripps-owned television stations KERO in Bakersfield, KSBY in San Louis Obispo and KGTV in San Diego; the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance; McDonald’s; Jack in the Box; Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club; Waterworks Aquatics; Custom Cutting Tools, Inc.; and GAP Intelligence, Inc., a business intelligence services company. Public-sector entities such as the County of San Diego; San Diego County Office of Education; the El Cajon Police Department and the Chula Vista Police Department will also be represented.

Nonprofits including AmeriCorps and the Arc of San Diego will have tables, as well as health- and senior care providers, including San Ysidro Health; VITAS Healthcare; American United Home Care; and St. Paul’s Senior Services.

“Last year, we were seeing a decline in employment engagement due to COVID cases and shutdowns, but it’s an entirely different story this year,” Nasori said. “I’m expecting employers to keep signing on up until the day of the event. The demand for workers is there. It’s just getting people to apply for jobs.”

Attendees are encouraged to present themselves professionally and have their resumes ready since the Remo platform is so interactive.

“Some of the companies will have additional tables for interviewing,” Nasori said. “They can also use the chat and whiteboard feature to message one another privately and learn about the company and vacancies.”

Nasori also said that attendees have the option of uploading their resumes and LinkedIn profiles that will pop up with a click of the mouse by employers.

The career center is offering a series of free virtual workshops available to anyone to prepare for the expo and to continue a successful job search afterwards:

Effective Communication: 11 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Oct. 19

Resume Writing: 10-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5

Entrepreneurial Mindset: 11 a.m.-noon, Friday, Nov. 5

Social and Diversity Awareness: 4-5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10.

RSVP for the workshops at https://tinyurl.com/56av5fsw

Advancing San Diego 2nd Annual Career Exploration Day and Virtual Career Fair

Advancing San Diego’s Career Exploration Day and Virtual Career Fair is back for a second year on Thursday, Nov. 18. A collaborative effort involving the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp., the daylong event is from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and is targeted toward students looking for internships and entry-level positions.

The industry event will bring together San Diego companies and students for a day of career exploration, professional development, company information sessions, networking and hiring. Industry panels in software and cybersecurity; engineering and manufacturing; marketing and operations; and healthcare and life sciences are scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. panel on how to stand out in the hiring process, and a career fair open to all students at 4 p.m.

Register at sandiegocareers.vfairs.com/en/registration