GROSSMONT COLLEGE HIRES MARSHALL T. FULBRIGHT III AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

June 16, 2020 (El Cajon) - Grossmont College announced today that it will hire Marshall T. Fulbright III, Ed.D., as its new vice president of academic affairs. Fulbright will join the college on July 1.

“Dr. Fulbright is known for being innovative, collaborative and collegial, and he actively engages with students and his colleagues to support initiatives that encourage students’ success. His commitment to education is not only demonstrated by his dedication to students, faculty and staff, but is also evinced in his ability and willingness to support all students on their academic journeys,” said Grossmont College President Nabil Abu-Ghazaleh. “I am excited to have Dr. Fulbright join our team and I look forward to his contributions at Grossmont College.”

Fulbright comes to Grossmont College from Norco College, a Hispanic-Serving Institution in Riverside County, where he served as Dean of Instruction for the School of Arts & Humanities and the School of Social & Behavioral Sciences. During his time there, Norco College participated in the pilot program of the California Guided Pathways Project and implemented guided pathways for its students.

“Grossmont College has a well-established history of serving and supporting the residents and business in San Diego’s East County,” Fulbright said. “I am excited to join the college’s team and genuinely hope to positively contribute to the institution’s mission of ‘transforming lives through education.’”

Prior to Norco College, Fulbright was the dean of the Division of Arts, Letters and Learning Resources at College of the Sequoias, a Hispanic-Serving Institution in Visalia in the San Joaquin Valley. He also previously served as chair and tenured music professor in the Performing Arts Department at Long Beach City College. In total, Fulbright has more than 20 years’ teaching experience in primary, secondary and higher education.

Fulbright has a doctorate of education in higher education leadership from Azusa Pacific University, a master’s of music in orchestral conducting from the University of California Santa Barbara, and a bachelor’s of music, music education, and orchestral conducting from Chapman University.