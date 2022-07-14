GROSSMONT COLLEGE SAFE AFTER BOMB THREAT

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

July 14, 2022 (El Cajon) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and campus security officials have determined that Grossmont Campus is safe, following a bomb threat phoned into the Sheriff’s Department at about 11:30 a.m. today.



The threat had targeted Grossmont’s Building 55, which is located on the eastern side of campus and contains classrooms. Summer classes were taking place at the time the threat was issued.

District and college officials and law enforcement responded immediately by evacuating the building and clearing the area, according to a statement issued by the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.

A search was conducted and the building, along with surrounding buildings, were found to be safe. The Sheriff’s Department gave a green-light to resume activities at about 12:15 p.m.