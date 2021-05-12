GROSSMONT COLLEGE STAGEHOUSE THEATRE OPENS ITS NEW SEASON WITH INTO THE WOODS

East County News Service

September 28, 2021 (El Cajon) - Grossmont College’s Stagehouse Theatre, which has not permitted in-person performances for more than 18 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopens to live audiences when it launches its 2021-22 season September 30 with a staging of Into the Woods.

“The faculty and staff of the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department are excited to welcome back students and members of the community as we engage in our first production at the Stagehouse Theatre since March of 2020,” said Theatre Arts Department co-chair Katie Banville. “The safety of our students, faculty, classified professionals, and the public is paramount, and we have instituted a number of COVID-19 protocols to help ensure everyone’s safety. Most of all, we are thrilled to give our students and patrons the opportunity to reconnect in a shared space as we return to the magical experience that is live, in-person performance.”

All guests must show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance to enter the theatre. Masks are required. Because social distancing will be in effect, tickets will be limited; the September 30 show is sold out.

Into the Woods is an epic Grimm Brothers fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.

Tickets can be ordered by phone only at (619) 644-7235 (online orders are not available). Box office information, details about upcoming performances, and further information about COVID-19 protocols can be found at the Theatre Arts Department website.

Performances for Into the Woods will be staged September 30, October 1 and 2 and October 6, 7, 8 and 9, all at 7:30 p.m. Prices range from $10 to $16.

Future performances include Sugar & Seeds (October 16); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (December 2 – 11); Pride & Prejudice (March 17 – 26); and The Wedding Band (May 12 – 21).

Box office hours are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Further information is available by calling (619) 644-7267.

The Stagehouse Theatre in 2020 was voted Best Live Theatre in a poll conducted by the East County Californian and was a 2020 runner-up in a San Diego Reader Best Live Theatre poll.