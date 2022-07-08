GROSSMONT-CUYAMACA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT CELEBRATES LGBTQIA+ PRIDE MONTH

Flag-raising ceremony set for June 23

East County News Service

July 8, 2022 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District is celebrating Pride month with a series of events, including the district’s first Pride flag-raising ceremony that was held on Thursday, June 23.

Top district and college officials raised the Progress Pride Flag on Grossmont College’s campus, nearby the Student Services/Administration Building at Grossmont College.

June is annually recognized as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, and Ally (LGBTQIA+) Pride Month. The district is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity is celebrated as one of the district’s greatest strengths.

“Flying the Progress Pride Flag demonstrates our commitment to the safety and acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community, a community that has been historically disenfranchised and has been identified as a disproportionately impacted group in the California Community Colleges’ Vision for Success,” said Heriberto Vasquez, Grossmont College’s Director of Student Development, who played a significant role in organizing the flag-raising ceremony.

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board President Debbie Justeson and Grossmont College President Denise Whisenhunt will be among the featured speakers. Light refreshments will be served.

Other LGBTQIA+ Pride Month highlights include:

The district’s Governing Board on June 14 approved a resolution celebrating June as LGBTQIA+ Pride month. The resolution also supported raising the Progress Pride Flag to honor the history of the LGBTQIA+ movement.

Grossmont College held an LGBTQIA+ Pride Social at Griffin Gate on June 28, from noon to 3 p.m., at Griffin Gate. Attendees are asked to register in advance at: http://tiny.cc/ressuz

Students, faculty, and professional staff at both Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges, along with the district, plan to march in the July 16 San Diego Pride Parade, which will be in full swing after a two-year hiatus.

Cuyamaca College held a workshop on May 6 looking at challenges affecting mental health within the queer community, particularly around stigmas, identity and familial and peer support, and a Safe Zones training on May 25 designed to bring awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues and prepare participants to become allies.

Cuyamaca and Grossmont colleges offer a bevy of programs supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, including Lavender Graduation ceremonies, gender identity clubs, Safe Zones, and LGBTQIA+ Ally trainings.