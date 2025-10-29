Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District fall surplus property auction now live

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District
October 29, 2025 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District has officially launched its fall surplus property auction, now live. The auction is open to the public, and both businesses and individuals are encouraged to bid on the inventory. The District conducts regular surplus sales as part of its sustainability efforts in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, repurposing equipment and technology that would otherwise remain unused or go to a landfill.
This season, the auction is split into two separate events, held simultaneously at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. All items can be viewed and bid on at http://calauctions.com.
- Grossmont College’s auction ends: November 17, 2025
- Cuyamaca College’s auction ends: November 18, 2025
A wide variety of surplus items are available for bid, including Dell and Apple computers, laptops, monitors, utility carts, vehicles, printers, sports equipment, office furniture, and miscellaneous electronic equipment.
Featured items include:
- Pommel horses
- Balance beam
- Air purifiers
Additional donated items from academic and operational departments include:
- Industrial refrigerator
- Medical training equipment: dummies, stethoscopes
- Other gymnastics equipment: uneven bars, spring-loaded platforms
- Vehicles
- Office equipment: printers, desktops, laptops, industrial coffee makers
- Chemistry lab equipment
- And much more!
Items will be sold both individually and by the pallet.
Winners can pick up their items between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on the following day:
- Grossmont College: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
- Cuyamaca College: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Item descriptions and lot numbers will indicate the designated pick-up location. All sales are final. For more information, visit http://calauctions.com.
About the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District (the District)
The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District (the District) includes Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges, which offer hundreds of degree and certificate programs, including Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Advanced/Basic Certificates. The District is the largest provider of higher education and job training in East County, and is a top transfer pathway to San Diego State University. The colleges lead the way in developing educational programs, classes and services that meet the needs of the community of learners, and prepare students to meet changing community and workforce needs, while advancing social justice and economic mobility. Learn more and enroll at www.gcccd.edu/enroll.
