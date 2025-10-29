Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District fall surplus property auction now live

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

October 29, 2025 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District has officially launched its fall surplus property auction, now live. The auction is open to the public, and both businesses and individuals are encouraged to bid on the inventory. The District conducts regular surplus sales as part of its sustainability efforts in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, repurposing equipment and technology that would otherwise remain unused or go to a landfill.

This season, the auction is split into two separate events, held simultaneously at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. All items can be viewed and bid on at http://calauctions.com.

Grossmont College’s auction ends: November 17, 2025

Cuyamaca College’s auction ends: November 18, 2025

A wide variety of surplus items are available for bid, including Dell and Apple computers, laptops, monitors, utility carts, vehicles, printers, sports equipment, office furniture, and miscellaneous electronic equipment.

Featured items include:

Pommel horses

Balance beam

Air purifiers

Additional donated items from academic and operational departments include:

Industrial refrigerator

Medical training equipment: dummies, stethoscopes

Other gymnastics equipment: uneven bars, spring-loaded platforms

Vehicles

Office equipment: printers, desktops, laptops, industrial coffee makers

Chemistry lab equipment

And much more!

Items will be sold both individually and by the pallet.

Winners can pick up their items between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on the following day:

Grossmont College: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Cuyamaca College: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Item descriptions and lot numbers will indicate the designated pick-up location. All sales are final. For more information, visit http://calauctions.com.

About the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District (the District)