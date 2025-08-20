GROSSMONT-CUYAMACA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SEEKING CANDIDATES TO FILL GOVERNING BOARD TRUSTEE AREA 1 VACANCY

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

August 20, 2025 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District (District), which includes Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges, is inviting community members to apply to serve in the position of Board Member of the Board of Trustees in Trustee Area 1, which comprises the cities and communities of Santee, Winter Gardens, and Lakeside. Once an individual is appointed to the position, they would serve until the next regularly scheduled Governing Board election in November 2026, and continue until their successor qualifies for office.

The position became vacant in July 2025, when former Trustee Desiree Klaar, a Grossmont College alumna and San Diego county native, stepped down after moving out of Trustee Area 1. Klaar, a former educator and human resources specialist with experience in private industry and non-profit organizations within the San Diego County area, had served as a Trustee since 2022.

Responsibilities of the position include a commitment to the mission and functions of the community colleges, and the ability to participate fully in the work of the Board, including attending monthly Board meetings. Ideal candidates should be knowledgeable about the communities served by the District, engage in participatory governance, balance the needs of diverse groups, contribute to and build consensus, and support the Board as a whole.

Interested applicants should visit www.gcccd.edu/governing-board/boardvacancy for information, qualifications, application materials, and submission instructions. Completed applications should be submitted to the District Governing Board Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 4, 2025. For questions, please contact the Board Office at (619) 644-7570.

