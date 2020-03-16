GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE CEO ASKS FOR DONATIONS OF MASKS, INCLUDING HAND-SEWN; ALSO PROVIDES RESOURCE LINKS ON COVID-19

By Miriam Raftery

March 22, 2020 (La Mesa) – Grossmont Healthcare District CEO Barry Jantz announced today on Facebook that while Sharp Grossmont Hospital currently has an adequate supply of masks, those supplies are expected to dwindle as ability to replace them becomes difficult nationwide.

“Therefore, the district will be accepting donations of regular paper and hand-sewn masks,” he states. “On Monday a central donation site will be established for the various hospitals in the Sharp system, including Grossmont. A phone number may also be established for coordination of donations. Instructions on hand sewn masks will be included.”

The announcement follows inquiries from community members. “Thanks so much for the community stepping up on this in such a significant way! You are all so much appreciated!,” Jantz concludes.

In an email sent to ECM, Jantz also provided links to information he’s been reading about on COVID-19, along with this note:

“No, I cannot vouch for the veracity of all of the articles, nor do I endorse all the opinions, but found the info interesting and useful (or very sad). I will not share easily verifiable false information. For instance, NO, Stanford is NOT saying a "hold your breath test" can determine if you are symptomatic. Anyone can Google that in five seconds and see it is false.”







