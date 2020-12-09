GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $210,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS FOR THOSE WORKING IN OR ENTERING THE HEALTHCARE FIELD

Source: Grossmont Healthcare District

Photo: The district’s pledge to award these scholarships assists students and professionals in their educational and professional focus on hands-on healthcare field studies.

December 9, 2020 (La Mesa) – The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) recently announced new scholarship opportunities worth more than $210,000 for local students and professionals working in or entering the healthcare field.

Each year, a portion of the overall agency grants and sponsorships budget has been allocated for scholarship programs offered to local students living, working, or attending school within GHD boundaries.

The programs are designed to meet the demand to maintain a robust and diverse local healthcare workforce, particularly in professions where shortages have been projected in the coming decade even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Application deadline for all programs is February 12, 2021.

Among the available scholarships are two non-renewable scholarships in the amount of $5,000 for first place and $3,000 for second place to be awarded to Registered Nursing students based on their community involvement. Additionally, there are five scholarships in the amount of $3,500 each for students in a healthcare related technical program. Last year, the District introduced two additional programs for those pursuing advanced degrees, including up to five $10,000 student scholarships for behavioral health professionals, and up to three $7,000 scholarships for Registered Nurses who have been accepted into Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant programs.

“We are proud to support our current and future healthcare workers,” said District Board President Randy Lenac. “During this challenging time, it is essential that we acknowledge how vital their work is in clinical and community settings. There’s no better time than right now to consider pursuing continuing education, especially in an industry of growing demand.”

GHD will also recognize local high school students interested in a healthcare career with scholarship grants, with $113,850 available for students attending traditional colleges and career training programs at the Health Occupations Center based in Santee. Since 1999, hundreds of local high school students have been identified by their schools to receive individual scholarships totaling about $1.5 million.

Interested students can learn more at www.grossmonthealthcare.org/scholarships

----------------------------------------------------------

About Grossmont Healthcare District

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports health-related community programs and services in East County. The District formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital. It serves as landlord of Sharp Grossmont Hospital and owns the property and buildings on behalf of East County taxpayers. The district is governed by a five-member board of directors who represent more than 500,000 people residing within 750 square miles.

----------------------------------------------------------

