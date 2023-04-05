GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT AWARDS OVER $319,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL STUDENTS PURSUING HEALTHCARE CAREERS

Source: Grossmont Healthcare District

Group photo of all scholarship recipients and GHD board members.

May 28, 2025 (La Mesa) — In anaffirmation of its commitment to building the healthcare workforce of tomorrow, Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) has awarded a total of $319,850 in scholarships to 63 local students for the 2024–2025 academic year.

The awards were presented at a special ceremony honoring 39 graduating high school seniors and 24 professionals from East County who are pursuing careers through advanced certifications and training in the healthcare field. The scholarships support students across multiple academic and professional levels, including those studying medicine, nursing, behavioral health, and other in-demand specialities.

“Each of these students represents hope for the future of healthcare in our region,” said Nadia Farjood, JD, GHD board member and member of the scholarships committee. “They’re stepping into roles that our communities desperately need — bringing compassion, dedication, and a strong sense of purpose with them.”

Established in 1999, GHD’s scholarship program is a cornerstone of the District’s broader workforce development strategy to address persistent shortages in the healthcare sector. This strategy includes support for the Grossmont Union High School District’s Health Career Pathways Program, which introduces high school students to real-world healthcare experiences, as well as GHD’s partnership with the East County Economic Development Council on the Healthcare Career Pipeline Project — an ongoing regional initiative focused on addressing the emergent needs and opportunities in the healthcare sector and enhancing workforce capacity and effectiveness.

“Our region — and particularly East County — continues to face major gaps in access to healthcare professionals,” said Gloria Chadwick, RN, (photo, right), GHD Board Treasurer and longtime scholarship committee member. “Investing in the education of local students helps ensure we can meet this growing demand while supporting our residents in achieving their dreams.”

According to the California Board of Registered Nursing, the state is projected to face a shortfall of registered nurses through at least 2028. In San Diego County, the San Diego Workforce Partnership has identified healthcare support and practitioner roles as among the most in-demand and fastest growing occupations. Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates the addition of 2 million healthcare jobs from 2021 to 2031 — growing faster than any other employment sector.

These careers not only fill critical staffing needs — they help elevate entire communities. Healthcare professionals earn sustainable, high-wage incomes, which raise the overall socioeconomic conditions in the region. By investing in the next generation of care providers, Grossmont Healthcare District is advancing both health and economic opportunity for East County families.

This year’s awards also reflect GHD’s deepening investment in regional healthcare infrastructure, including the recent launch of a new primary care physician residency program in partnership with Sharp HealthCare. Based in East County, the program aims to address the area’s shortage of primary care physicians by retaining trained doctors locally.

“Our workforce strategy isn’t just about education — it’s about building a stronger, healthier future for East County,” said Amy Abrams, Chief Community Health Officer at Grossmont Healthcare District. “By supporting students at all stages of their journey, we are creating a healthcare pipeline that starts here and stays here.”

To learn more about GHD’s scholarship programs and healthcare workforce initiatives, visit www.grossmonthealthcare.org.

The Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) is a public agency created in 1952 that supports the health and wellness of East County through oversight of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the operation of a public Health & Wellness Library, healthcare career scholarships for local students, and a community grants and sponsorships program. The District is governed by an elected Board of Directors who represent approximately 520,000 people residing within 750 square miles.

From left to right: Robert “Bob” Ayres (GHD Board President), Gisele Gomez (Certified/Clinical Nurse Scholarship winner), and Nadia Farjood (GHD Board Member)