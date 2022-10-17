GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT CELEBRATES 70TH ANNIVERSARY NOV. 2

East County News Service

October 17, 2022 (La Mesa) – The Grossmont Healthcare District will host a special “Wellness Wednesday” event on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., celebrating both the 20th anniversary of the Herrick Library and the district’s 70 years of dedication to health and wellness in East County. The open house event will be at the library at 9001 Wakarusa St. in La Mesa.

At 10:30 a.m., a brief program in the conference center auditorium will feature highlights of the hospital, library, and district history. Then stay to enjoy:

Free food & beverages

Live music from Paul Nichols, Intentional Healing Music

Walking art tours from Carol Lockwood, La Mesa Historical Society

A live demonstration of our Drums Alive® fitness program from MusicWorx

A community painting project from Linda Bounds, new stARTs therapeutic arts program instructor

Crafting and fall bingo in the library

A scavenger hunt and more!

Please RSVP at events@grossmonthealthcare.org or call 619-825-5010.