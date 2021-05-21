GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT HOSTS GRANT FUNDING WORKSHOP TO SUPPORT HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS

Virtual workshop kicks off new grant cycle for nonprofits serving East County

East County News Service

May 21, 2021 (La Mesa) - Grossmont Healthcare District has announced a free public grants workshop from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, ahead of its upcoming grant cycle opening on July 1, 2021.

Health-related nonprofits serving residents in East San Diego County are invited to participate for a review of policy and application materials to prepare for the upcoming fiscal year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshop will be digital.

A total of $2.52 million is available to be awarded to East County organizations, with priority consideration given to applications addressing top community health needs for the San Diego East Region population, including: aging concerns, behavioral health (including mental health and substance abuse), cancer, and chronic conditions including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

Priority funding areas have emerged as the District’s response to Health Needs Assessments for the San Diego East Region population, including those conducted by the County of San Diego, the Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties, and Sharp HealthCare.

“The Community Grants Program is one of the District’s key strategies to assist in maintaining and improving the health of our East Region residents,” said District Board President Virginia Hall. “Our efforts to partner with local organizations to create long lasting change in our community is more important than ever.”

According to a report released from University of San Diego’s Nonprofit Institute, COVID-19 has impacted most nonprofits in San Diego, with 73 percent of Human Services organizations experiencing loss of revenue. Simultaneously, 69 percent of the sector has also experienced an increase in demand due to families hit hard by the pandemic.

“Reducing financial barriers for nonprofits goes hand in hand with our efforts to make health care more accessible and affordable, especially to underserved residents,” board President Hall said.

The Grossmont Healthcare District has awarded more than $60 million in grants and sponsorships to local organizations since the program was established in 1996. Applicants interested in the next round of awards can begin applying on July 1, 2021. Applications may be submitted through December 31, 2021.

The 2021-2022 grants cycle policy is now available on the GHD website. For more information on priority funding areas and to RSVP for the grants workshop, visit Grossmont Healthcare District’s Community Grants Program page.

About Grossmont Healthcare District

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports health-related community programs and services in East County. The District formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital. It serves as landlord of Sharp Grossmont Hospital and owns the property and buildings on behalf of East County taxpayers. The district is governed by a five-member board of directors who represent more than 500,000 people residing within 750 square miles.