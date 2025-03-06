GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT OUSTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

By Karen Pearlman

March 6, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The five-member Grossmont Healthcare District Board of Directors has decided not to renew the contract of CEO Christian Wallis.

Wallis, who was hired by the district in 2021 for a two-year contract at $215,000 per year, was given a two-year extension and a cost of living raise in 2023 to $247,424 annually. He succeeded Barry Jantz, who retired after 16 years of service.

GHD's board made the decision during its Tuesday morning board meeting on March 4 in closed session, after which the district’s legal counsel reported out with a public statement that the board voted 4-1 to not renew Wallis's contract.

GHD released a statement about Wallis's departure on Thursday evening, March 6:

"The Grossmont Healthcare District Board of Directors, in a 4-1 vote, has decided not to extend the CEO’s employment agreement beyond its current term, which expires on May 17, 2025. Additionally, the Board majority determined that a leadership transition was in the best interest of the organization, effective March 4, 2025. The Board also voted unanimously (5-0) to offer the CEO a severance agreement.

"We appreciate Christian Wallis’s service and contributions to Grossmont Healthcare District and thank him for his leadership. The Board remains focused on ensuring continuity and stability as we move forward and will provide further updates regarding interim leadership and next steps in the coming weeks.

"At this time, our priority is maintaining the organization’s mission and operations. We will not be commenting further on personnel matters."

A Navy veteran, when Wallis was hired, he had more than 27 years of leadership experience in the healthcare field in the private sector, the federal government and international healthcare settings.

He was previously regional/state vice president of Health Information Technology Support Services for Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois. He also served as the VP of operations for Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill.

The GHD website notes that a FY22-23 CEO evaluation took place in closed session on Nov. 18, 2022 during its Board of Directors meeting.

The board will have a discussion about replacing Wallis at a later time, possibly as soon as the week of March 10. The district's next meeting is 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 20.





