GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT RECEIVES $47,117 IN COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDING FROM STATE

Funds will be used to assist in the distribution of free COVID-19 at-home test kits

Source: Grossmont Healthcare district

Photo: District employees prepare boxes of at-home COVID-19 test kits for distribution to the community through partners and its Library (Courtesy of Grossmont Healthcare District)

February 2, 2022 (La Mesa) – The Grossmont Healthcare District announced it has received $47,117 in State funding for COVID-19 relief, which it plans to reinvest into the community by supplementing the nationwide effort to provide the public with free COVID-19 at-home test kits.

The funding is made available from a $100 million allocation provided by the State Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom in the 2021-2022 State Budget to provide fiscal relief to independent special districts for revenue losses and or unanticipated costs incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The GHD Board of Directors authorized use of these funds to cover a portion of the purchase of 7,560 at-home COVID test kits for residents in East San Diego County.

“There is a continued demand for testing in our community, especially among constituents not able to travel to testing sites.” said Virginia Hall, Board President. “We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our partners and distribute these test kits.”

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a special district that serves East County San Diego. Through its programs, partnerships and services, the District supports health for all residents with a focus on unmet healthcare needs in the community.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, California’s special districts provided essential services to their local communities, but initially received none of the COVID-19 relief funding available to cities and counties.

“Special districts are addressing our biggest statewide challenges, all at the local level,” said Neil McCormick, CEO of the California Special Districts Association (CSDA). “We applaud Governor Newsom and our Legislature for recognizing this and responding to our requests for partnership. Special districts make a difference throughout California and this funding will make a difference in the communities special districts serve.” Statewide, more than 2,000 independent special districts across the state serve the needs of all 40 million Californians at some level, and more than 60 percent of these local agencies provide specialized services to a disadvantaged community.

In the coming weeks, the GHD will distribute test kits among several community and clinical partners serving residents in the region and will have some available at the Herrick Community Health Care Library, co-located with District offices at 9001 Wakarusa Street in La Mesa.

You may pick up 1 free at-home COVID-19 testing kit per person, per day, for ages 2 and up (while supplies last). Community members must be present to receive their kits. Each kit contains 2 tests. They will be distributed on a first come first served basis and cannot be put on hold. Kits are available during the Library’s open hours. Please do not enter the Library if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

About Grossmont Healthcare District

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports various health-related community programs and services in the East Region. Formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital, GHD now leases operations to Sharp HealthCare via a public-private partnership and continues to own the hospital on behalf of local taxpayers. The District is governed by a five-member board of directors, each elected to four-year terms, who represent more than 500,000 people residing within the District’s 750 square miles in San Diego’s East County. For more information about GHD, visit www.grossmonthealthcare.org.

About CSDA

The California Special Districts Association is a 501c(6), not-for-profit association representing more than 2,000 independent special districts that provide water, sanitation, fire protection, park and recreation, healthcare, electricity, port and harbor, resource conservation, library, cemetery, and other specialized community services throughout California.