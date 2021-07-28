GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE HOSTS FAMILY END OF SUMMER PALOOZA AUGUST 3-5

East County News Service

July 28, 2021 (La Mesa) – You’re invited to bring the family for a three-day “Family End of Summer Palooza” hosted by Grossmont Healthcare District at Briercrest Park, 9001 Wakarusa St. in La Mesa.

This three-day event is free and will include free back-to-school supplies, health activities, and fun prizes given away daily. Below is a schedule of events:

Tuesday, August 3rd- Thursday the 5th, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Join our food drive



To help local community members in need, join our food drive! We’ll be collecting canned foods to give back to the East County community we cherish. Each day, we’ll be giving away a BIG PRIZE worth $120!

Tuesday, August 3rd, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Get ready for back to school



Our park will be filled with community partners and a back to school giveaway! A DJ will get the fun time going all day long.

Wednesday, August 4th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Get crafty with us



The fun continues with take-home crafts in the park, face-painting activities and a story-time led by some furry friends, including free books to those that join!

Thursday, August 5th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get active with us

For a family activity, we’ll have a fun group exercise for all ages and level of activity to get you moving outdoors! Join us for a fresh food giveaway throughout the day.

Community Partners:



Herrick Health Library



YMCA



Family Health Centers of San Diego



Neighborhood Healthcare



La Maestra



San Diego Food Bank



El Cajon Valley High School Community Center



Love on a Leash



Aetna



Blue Shield



San Ysidro Health



Molina

RSVP to this free end of summer event.

*Masks will be provided for unvaccinated children & parents at the Grossmont Healthcare District office located across from the park.