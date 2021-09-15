GROSSMONT HIGH STUDENT DIES OF INJURIES FROM CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

September 15, 2021 (El Cajon) – A Grossmont High School student who was in a coma after a car crash in Fletcher Hills has died, his mother, Abigail Reyes, told ECM news partner 10 News.

Jiovanni, 16, was a passenger in a high-speed crash at Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road on August 21 shortly after 2 a.m.

The driver, Gady Cruz, 16, died at the scene and three passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries, including Jiovanni, whose last name has not been released. Gady had previously posted videos of himself racing on local streets.

The vehicle struck a light pole; police have not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs may have been involved.

Marlina Burruel, a family friend, organized a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Jiovanni’s medical expenses and now, his funeral. Earlier she indicated he suffered a fractured spine, collar bone and pelvis, injuries to his lungs and liver, as well as a brain bleed.

She reported his death on the page, posting, “We appreciate everyone who has donated but now our next step is to collect donations for funeral expenses, the family really appreciates everyone’s donations and prayers. Anything and everything helps thank you all so much.”