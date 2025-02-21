GROSSMONT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA HOSTS “SPANISH NIGHTS” CONCERT MARCH 7 WITH NEW CONDUCTOR HERNAN CONSTANTINO

East County News Service

February 21, 2025 (El Cajon) - The Grossmont Symphony Orchestra welcomes its new conductor, San Diego Symphony Orchestra violinist, Hernan Constantino. He is also on his seventh season as the music director for Mainly Mozart with the San Diego Symphony. His first concert performance is titled “Spanish Nights: A Concert of Passion and Fire” on March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“Welcome Hernan and join us for an unforgettable evening of Spanish music and culture,” an announcement from Grossmont College states. “Our orchestra will take you on a journey through the works of Ravel, Bizet, and de Falla, featuring some of the most iconic and beloved pieces in the Spanish repertoire. From the seductive rhythms of Ravel’s Bolero to the dramatic flair of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnole, and from the haunting beauty of Bizet’s Carmen, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience. Don't miss this opportunity to be transported to the sun-kissed hills and vibrant cities of Spain, where music and passion come alive.”