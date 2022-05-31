GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT 2022 GRADUATION INFORMATION

Source:  Grossmont Union High School District

May 31, 2022 (El Cajon) - Throughout the month of June, approximately 4,847 students earning a high school diploma from nine comprehensive high schools, two charter high schools, and three alternative high schools in the Grossmont Union High School District will be donning caps and gowns for commencement exercises. Listed below are the total graduate numbers and the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians at each school.

School 2022 Graduates
El Cajon Valley 313
El Capitan 330
Chaparral 13
Granite Hills 513
Grossmont 500
Helix  577
Monte Vista  357
Mount Miguel 281
Santana  383
Steele Canyon 508
Valhalla 464
West Hills 398
Grossmont Middle College High 34
IDEA Center High School 60
Special Education 31
Grossmont Adult School 31 HS equivalency/54 HS diploma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valedictiorians and Salutatorians:

El Cajon Valley High School

Valedictorians:  Jordan Armstrong 4.711, Jenifar Mansoor 4.692, Nadeen Youhanan 4.692, Nrmin Adeeb 4.6

Salutatorians:  Meron Shaoo 4.673, Rafee Marcus 4.667
 
El Capitan High School
 
Valedictorians:  Brenna Boldt 4.898, Allison Chase 4.854, Timothy Mehrer 4.826, Brandon Rogers 4.837
 
Salutatorians:  Aubrey Schreier 4.681, Addison Tweet 4.673
 
Granite Hills High School
 
Valedictorian:  Cavan Cox, 4.814
 
Salutatorians:  Baymar Bongolan, 4.756, Olivia Barnard, 4.714
 
Grossmont High School
 
Valedictorians:  Sara Standlee, 4.83, Raquel Berk, 4.79, Sarah Oung, 4.79
 
Helix Charter High School
 
Valedictorians:  Hannan Ashraf, 4.84, Maia Hull, 4.88, Trustin Nguyen, 4.84, David Quan, 4.88
 
IDEA Center High School
 
Valedictorians:  Ava Reynolds, 3.909, Kimberly Galicia, 3.870
 
Salutatorians:  Jes Jimenez Flores, 3.780, Noel Moreno Leon, 3.714
 
Monte Vista High School
 
Valedictorians:  Michael Guerrero Beltran, 4.75, Evan Smart, 4.738
 
Salutatorians:  Hisham Baobaid, 4.673, Miguel Barron, 4.609, Zandria King, 4.647, Kaitlyn Naputi, 4.66, Linda Thamiz, 4.673
 
Mount Miguel High School
 
Valedictorian:  Angelana Garryse DeTate, 4.652
 
Salutatorian:  Alexis Erika Schneider, 4.578
 
Santana High School
 
Valedictorians:  Morgan Hobbs 4.795, Jenner Mucher 4.792
 
Salutatorians:  Madeline Short 4.756, Awni Ming Broughton 4.705, Matthew Spry 4.705
 
Steele Canyon High School
 
Valedictorian:  Callie Goins 4.73
 
Salutatorians:  Aliyah Asadi 4.72, Eliane Azure 4.76, Christain Kassab 4.68, Malaya Sicat 4.68
 
Valhalla High School
 
Valedictorians:  Mariam Marooki 4.913, Lina Shammas 4.913
 
Salutatorians:  Mora Azimi 4.864, Jasmine Stephan 4.864
 
West Hills High School
 
Valedictorians:  Shala Malone 4.818, Ethan Newbold 4.795, Adrienne Riley 4.86
 
Salutatorians:  Emma Krist 4.773, Victoria Lepur 4.783, David Singley 4.778, Ethan Trantalis 4.783
 
Grossmont Middle College
High School
 
Valedictorian:  Amira Helewa 4.711
 
Salutatorian:  Stryder Dominique 4.696

