GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT 2022 GRADUATION INFORMATION

Source: Grossmont Union High School District
May 31, 2022 (El Cajon) - Throughout the month of June, approximately 4,847 students earning a high school diploma from nine comprehensive high schools, two charter high schools, and three alternative high schools in the Grossmont Union High School District will be donning caps and gowns for commencement exercises. Listed below are the total graduate numbers and the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians at each school.
|School
|2022 Graduates
|El Cajon Valley
|313
|El Capitan
|330
|Chaparral
|13
|Granite Hills
|513
|Grossmont
|500
|Helix
|577
|Monte Vista
|357
|Mount Miguel
|281
|Santana
|383
|Steele Canyon
|508
|Valhalla
|464
|West Hills
|398
|Grossmont Middle College High
|34
|IDEA Center High School
|60
|Special Education
|31
|Grossmont Adult School
|31 HS equivalency/54 HS diploma
Valedictiorians and Salutatorians:
El Cajon Valley High School
Valedictorians: Jordan Armstrong 4.711, Jenifar Mansoor 4.692, Nadeen Youhanan 4.692, Nrmin Adeeb 4.6
Salutatorians: Meron Shaoo 4.673, Rafee Marcus 4.667
El Capitan High School
Valedictorians: Brenna Boldt 4.898, Allison Chase 4.854, Timothy Mehrer 4.826, Brandon Rogers 4.837
Salutatorians: Aubrey Schreier 4.681, Addison Tweet 4.673
Granite Hills High School
Valedictorian: Cavan Cox, 4.814
Salutatorians: Baymar Bongolan, 4.756, Olivia Barnard, 4.714
Grossmont High School
Valedictorians: Sara Standlee, 4.83, Raquel Berk, 4.79, Sarah Oung, 4.79
Helix Charter High School
Valedictorians: Hannan Ashraf, 4.84, Maia Hull, 4.88, Trustin Nguyen, 4.84, David Quan, 4.88
IDEA Center High School
Valedictorians: Ava Reynolds, 3.909, Kimberly Galicia, 3.870
Salutatorians: Jes Jimenez Flores, 3.780, Noel Moreno Leon, 3.714
Monte Vista High School
Valedictorians: Michael Guerrero Beltran, 4.75, Evan Smart, 4.738
Salutatorians: Hisham Baobaid, 4.673, Miguel Barron, 4.609, Zandria King, 4.647, Kaitlyn Naputi, 4.66, Linda Thamiz, 4.673
Mount Miguel High School
Valedictorian: Angelana Garryse DeTate, 4.652
Salutatorian: Alexis Erika Schneider, 4.578
Santana High School
Valedictorians: Morgan Hobbs 4.795, Jenner Mucher 4.792
Salutatorians: Madeline Short 4.756, Awni Ming Broughton 4.705, Matthew Spry 4.705
Steele Canyon High School
Valedictorian: Callie Goins 4.73
Salutatorians: Aliyah Asadi 4.72, Eliane Azure 4.76, Christain Kassab 4.68, Malaya Sicat 4.68
Valhalla High School
Valedictorians: Mariam Marooki 4.913, Lina Shammas 4.913
Salutatorians: Mora Azimi 4.864, Jasmine Stephan 4.864
West Hills High School
Valedictorians: Shala Malone 4.818, Ethan Newbold 4.795, Adrienne Riley 4.86
Salutatorians: Emma Krist 4.773, Victoria Lepur 4.783, David Singley 4.778, Ethan Trantalis 4.783
Grossmont Middle College
High School
Valedictorian: Amira Helewa 4.711
Salutatorian: Stryder Dominique 4.696
