GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT 2022 GRADUATION INFORMATION

Source: Grossmont Union High School District

May 31, 2022 (El Cajon) - Throughout the month of June, approximately 4,847 students earning a high school diploma from nine comprehensive high schools, two charter high schools, and three alternative high schools in the Grossmont Union High School District will be donning caps and gowns for commencement exercises. Listed below are the total graduate numbers and the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians at each school.

School 2022 Graduates El Cajon Valley 313 El Capitan 330 Chaparral 13 Granite Hills 513 Grossmont 500 Helix 577 Monte Vista 357 Mount Miguel 281 Santana 383 Steele Canyon 508 Valhalla 464 West Hills 398 Grossmont Middle College High 34 IDEA Center High School 60 Special Education 31 Grossmont Adult School 31 HS equivalency/54 HS diploma

Valedictiorians and Salutatorians:

El Cajon Valley High School

Valedictorians: Jordan Armstrong 4.711, Jenifar Mansoor 4.692, Nadeen Youhanan 4.692, Nrmin Adeeb 4.6

Salutatorians: Meron Shaoo 4.673, Rafee Marcus 4.667

El Capitan High School

Valedictorians: Brenna Boldt 4.898, Allison Chase 4.854, Timothy Mehrer 4.826, Brandon Rogers 4.837

Salutatorians: Aubrey Schreier 4.681, Addison Tweet 4.673

Granite Hills High School

Valedictorian: Cavan Cox, 4.814

Salutatorians: Baymar Bongolan, 4.756, Olivia Barnard, 4.714

Grossmont High School

Valedictorians: Sara Standlee, 4.83, Raquel Berk, 4.79, Sarah Oung, 4.79

Helix Charter High School

Valedictorians: Hannan Ashraf, 4.84, Maia Hull, 4.88, Trustin Nguyen, 4.84, David Quan, 4.88

IDEA Center High School

Valedictorians: Ava Reynolds, 3.909, Kimberly Galicia, 3.870

Salutatorians: Jes Jimenez Flores, 3.780, Noel Moreno Leon, 3.714

Monte Vista High School

Valedictorians: Michael Guerrero Beltran, 4.75, Evan Smart, 4.738

Salutatorians: Hisham Baobaid, 4.673, Miguel Barron, 4.609, Zandria King, 4.647, Kaitlyn Naputi, 4.66, Linda Thamiz, 4.673

Mount Miguel High School

Valedictorian: Angelana Garryse DeTate, 4.652

Salutatorian: Alexis Erika Schneider, 4.578

Santana High School

Valedictorians: Morgan Hobbs 4.795, Jenner Mucher 4.792

Salutatorians: Madeline Short 4.756, Awni Ming Broughton 4.705, Matthew Spry 4.705

Steele Canyon High School

Valedictorian: Callie Goins 4.73

Salutatorians: Aliyah Asadi 4.72, Eliane Azure 4.76, Christain Kassab 4.68, Malaya Sicat 4.68

Valhalla High School

Valedictorians: Mariam Marooki 4.913, Lina Shammas 4.913

Salutatorians: Mora Azimi 4.864, Jasmine Stephan 4.864

West Hills High School

Valedictorians: Shala Malone 4.818, Ethan Newbold 4.795, Adrienne Riley 4.86

Salutatorians: Emma Krist 4.773, Victoria Lepur 4.783, David Singley 4.778, Ethan Trantalis 4.783

Grossmont Middle College

High School

Valedictorian: Amira Helewa 4.711