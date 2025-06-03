GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TO GRADUATE 4,768 STUDENTS: HERE ARE THE VALEDICTORIANS AND SALUTATORIANS

East County News Service
 
June 3, 2025 – Throughout the month of June, approximately 4,768  students earning a high school diploma from nine comprehensive high schools, two independent charter schools, one middle college high school, one Project Based Learning school of choice, and three special education academies in the Grossmont Union High School District will be donning caps and gowns for commencement exercises. 
 
Listed below are the total graduate numbers and the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians at each school.
 

School 2025 Graduates
El Cajon Valley 317
El Capitan 442
Granite Hills 560
Grossmont 432
Helix Charter 600
Monte Vista 337
Mount Miguel 333
Santana 348
Steele Canyon 523
Valhalla 381
West Hills 390
Grossmont Middle College High  25
IDEA Center High School 32
Special Education ELITE Academy - 5
  MERIT Academy - 5
   REACH Academy - 4
Grossmont Adult School HS Equivalency - 18
  HS Diploma - 16

El Cajon Valley High School

Valedictorians

Stavro Shorees 4.778 GPA

Salutatorian

Alex Shukur 4.625 GPA

El Capitan High School

Valedictorians

Agostinho Soto Wang 4.911 GPA

Natalie Rogers 4.867 GPA

Peter Tarpley 4.878 GPA

Salutatorians

Michaela Snyder Braasch 4.886 GPA

Kazuo Sannwald 4.87 GPA

Logan Ochoa 4.837 GPA

Granite Hills High School

Valedictorian

Mia Jacques 4.826 GPA

Salutatorians

Brooke Holden 4.795 GPA

Jaden Cadora 4.778 GPA

Fadi Jebraeel 4.739 GPA

Grossmont High School

Valedictorian

Ashley Beard 4.841 GPA

Salutatorians

Evin McDowell 4.769 GPA

Nia Smaczniak 4.784 GPA
Helix Charter High School

Valedictorians

Lukas Beer 4.87 GPA

Lorelei Garrison 4.82 GPA

Aidan Sweeney 4.76 GPA

Yao Xiao 4.68 GPA
IDEA Center High School

Valedictorian

Thomas Butris 3.922 GPA

Jayden Rushall 3.920 GPA
Monte Vista High School

Valedictorians

Tony McComb 4.615 GPA

Maya Castorena 4.512 GPA

Salutatorians

Daniel Rose 4.432 GPA
Mount Miguel High School

Valedictorian

Savana Vo 4.556 GPA

Monaza Sayame 4.491 GPA

Salutatorians

Aneeta Matti  4.365 GPA
Santana High School

Valedictorian 

Abigail Deckert 4.805 GPA

Lorelei Abboud 4.783 GPA

Salutatorians

Kyle Coon 4.762 GPA

Helen Groff 4.683 GPA
Steele Canyon High School

Valedictorian

Yasin Alwahab - 4.7907 GPA

Salutatorians

Kiersten Steen 4.7391 GPA

Brett King 4.6809 GPA

Omer Ireiqat 4.6744 GPA

Rylie West 4.6744 GPA
Valhalla High School

Valedictorian

Sophia Tan - 4.957 GPA

Salutatorian

Fadi Abdulnoor - 4.915 GPA

Racquel Attiq - 4.905 GPA

Mariam AlMukhtar - 4.870 GPA
West Hills High School

Valedictorians

Nicole Ching 4.918 GPA

Fiona Szeto 4.843 GPA

Sophia Tarantino Pineiro 4.826 GPA

Addison Williams 4.872 GPA

Salutatorians

Roman Dunn 4.777 GPA
Grossmont Middle College High School

Valedictorian
Marileen Meamari 4.811 GPA

Salutatorian

ALFahad Bajjalan 4.774 GPA



 

 


