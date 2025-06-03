GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TO GRADUATE 4,768 STUDENTS: HERE ARE THE VALEDICTORIANS AND SALUTATORIANS

East County News Service

June 3, 2025 – Throughout the month of June, approximately 4,768 students earning a high school diploma from nine comprehensive high schools, two independent charter schools, one middle college high school, one Project Based Learning school of choice, and three special education academies in the Grossmont Union High School District will be donning caps and gowns for commencement exercises.

Listed below are the total graduate numbers and the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians at each school.



School 2025 Graduates El Cajon Valley 317 El Capitan 442 Granite Hills 560 Grossmont 432 Helix Charter 600 Monte Vista 337 Mount Miguel 333 Santana 348 Steele Canyon 523 Valhalla 381 West Hills 390 Grossmont Middle College High 25 IDEA Center High School 32 Special Education ELITE Academy - 5 MERIT Academy - 5 REACH Academy - 4 Grossmont Adult School HS Equivalency - 18 HS Diploma - 16

El Cajon Valley High School



Valedictorians



Stavro Shorees 4.778 GPA



Salutatorian



Alex Shukur 4.625 GPA

El Capitan High School



Valedictorians



Agostinho Soto Wang 4.911 GPA



Natalie Rogers 4.867 GPA



Peter Tarpley 4.878 GPA



Salutatorians



Michaela Snyder Braasch 4.886 GPA



Kazuo Sannwald 4.87 GPA



Logan Ochoa 4.837 GPA

Granite Hills High School



Valedictorian



Mia Jacques 4.826 GPA



Salutatorians



Brooke Holden 4.795 GPA



Jaden Cadora 4.778 GPA



Fadi Jebraeel 4.739 GPA

Grossmont High School



Valedictorian



Ashley Beard 4.841 GPA



Salutatorians



Evin McDowell 4.769 GPA



Nia Smaczniak 4.784 GPA Helix Charter High School



Valedictorians



Lukas Beer 4.87 GPA



Lorelei Garrison 4.82 GPA



Aidan Sweeney 4.76 GPA



Yao Xiao 4.68 GPA IDEA Center High School



Valedictorian



Thomas Butris 3.922 GPA



Jayden Rushall 3.920 GPA Monte Vista High School



Valedictorians



Tony McComb 4.615 GPA



Maya Castorena 4.512 GPA



Salutatorians



Daniel Rose 4.432 GPA Mount Miguel High School



Valedictorian



Savana Vo 4.556 GPA



Monaza Sayame 4.491 GPA



Salutatorians



Aneeta Matti 4.365 GPA Santana High School



Valedictorian



Abigail Deckert 4.805 GPA



Lorelei Abboud 4.783 GPA



Salutatorians



Kyle Coon 4.762 GPA



Helen Groff 4.683 GPA Steele Canyon High School



Valedictorian



Yasin Alwahab - 4.7907 GPA



Salutatorians



Kiersten Steen 4.7391 GPA



Brett King 4.6809 GPA



Omer Ireiqat 4.6744 GPA



Rylie West 4.6744 GPA Valhalla High School



Valedictorian



Sophia Tan - 4.957 GPA



Salutatorian



Fadi Abdulnoor - 4.915 GPA



Racquel Attiq - 4.905 GPA



Mariam AlMukhtar - 4.870 GPA West Hills High School



Valedictorians



Nicole Ching 4.918 GPA



Fiona Szeto 4.843 GPA



Sophia Tarantino Pineiro 4.826 GPA



Addison Williams 4.872 GPA



Salutatorians



Roman Dunn 4.777 GPA Grossmont Middle College High School



Valedictorian Marileen Meamari 4.811 GPA



Salutatorian



ALFahad Bajjalan 4.774 GPA





