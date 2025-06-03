GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TO GRADUATE 4,768 STUDENTS: HERE ARE THE VALEDICTORIANS AND SALUTATORIANS

Printer-friendly version
Valedictorian
East County News Service
June 3, 2025 – Throughout the month of June, approximately 4,768 students earning a high school diploma from nine comprehensive high schools, two independent charter schools, one middle college high school, one Project Based Learning school of choice, and three special education academies in the Grossmont Union High School District will be donning caps and gowns for commencement exercises.
Listed below are the total graduate numbers and the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians at each school.
|School
|2025 Graduates
|El Cajon Valley
|317
|El Capitan
|442
|Granite Hills
|560
|Grossmont
|432
|Helix Charter
|600
|Monte Vista
|337
|Mount Miguel
|333
|Santana
|348
|Steele Canyon
|523
|Valhalla
|381
|West Hills
|390
|Grossmont Middle College High
|25
|IDEA Center High School
|32
|Special Education
|ELITE Academy - 5
|MERIT Academy - 5
|REACH Academy - 4
|Grossmont Adult School
|HS Equivalency - 18
|HS Diploma - 16
El Cajon Valley High School
Valedictorians
Stavro Shorees 4.778 GPA
Salutatorian
Alex Shukur 4.625 GPA
El Capitan High School
Valedictorians
Agostinho Soto Wang 4.911 GPA
Natalie Rogers 4.867 GPA
Peter Tarpley 4.878 GPA
Salutatorians
Michaela Snyder Braasch 4.886 GPA
Kazuo Sannwald 4.87 GPA
Logan Ochoa 4.837 GPA
Granite Hills High School
Valedictorian
Mia Jacques 4.826 GPA
Salutatorians
Brooke Holden 4.795 GPA
Jaden Cadora 4.778 GPA
Fadi Jebraeel 4.739 GPA
Grossmont High School
Valedictorian
Ashley Beard 4.841 GPA
Salutatorians
Evin McDowell 4.769 GPA
Nia Smaczniak 4.784 GPA
Helix Charter High School
Valedictorians
Lukas Beer 4.87 GPA
Lorelei Garrison 4.82 GPA
Aidan Sweeney 4.76 GPA
Yao Xiao 4.68 GPA
IDEA Center High School
Valedictorian
Thomas Butris 3.922 GPA
Jayden Rushall 3.920 GPA
Monte Vista High School
Valedictorians
Tony McComb 4.615 GPA
Maya Castorena 4.512 GPA
Salutatorians
Daniel Rose 4.432 GPA
Mount Miguel High School
Valedictorian
Savana Vo 4.556 GPA
Monaza Sayame 4.491 GPA
Salutatorians
Aneeta Matti 4.365 GPA
Santana High School
Valedictorian
Abigail Deckert 4.805 GPA
Lorelei Abboud 4.783 GPA
Salutatorians
Kyle Coon 4.762 GPA
Helen Groff 4.683 GPA
Steele Canyon High School
Valedictorian
Yasin Alwahab - 4.7907 GPA
Salutatorians
Kiersten Steen 4.7391 GPA
Brett King 4.6809 GPA
Omer Ireiqat 4.6744 GPA
Rylie West 4.6744 GPA
Valhalla High School
Valedictorian
Sophia Tan - 4.957 GPA
Salutatorian
Fadi Abdulnoor - 4.915 GPA
Racquel Attiq - 4.905 GPA
Mariam AlMukhtar - 4.870 GPA
West Hills High School
Valedictorians
Nicole Ching 4.918 GPA
Fiona Szeto 4.843 GPA
Sophia Tarantino Pineiro 4.826 GPA
Addison Williams 4.872 GPA
Salutatorians
Roman Dunn 4.777 GPA
Grossmont Middle College High School
Valedictorian
Marileen Meamari 4.811 GPA
Salutatorian
ALFahad Bajjalan 4.774 GPA
Salutatorian
ALFahad Bajjalan 4.774 GPA
