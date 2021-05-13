GROUND BROKEN FOR SECOND PHASE OF GROSSMONT COLLEGE SCIENCE, MATH AND CAREER COMPLEX

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

May 13, 2021 (El Cajon) - With the turning of shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony this morning, construction has officially begun at Grossmont College on the second phase of a science, math and career technology complex, which will also house a new Veterans Resource Center.

The much-anticipated $36.2 million project will greatly expand classroom, lab and office spaces for programs including Physical Geography and Oceanography, Human Geography and Social Sciences, Math and Geology.

Governing Board President Brad Monroe thanked East County taxpayers for supporting Proposition V, the 2012 bond measure that is financing the new building and other construction and renovation projects at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges.

“This building will demonstrate to the community that their investment in our college district through the passage of Proposition V was well spent,” Monroe said. “This building will serve tens of thousands of students in the years to come.”

Interim Grossmont College President Marsha Gable said she is excited about the new space for veterans, which will be a one-stop center providing counseling, tutoring and a social space for the college’s student veteran population.

“With a prime location on Griffin Drive, the new Veterans Resource Center will be an easily accessible space for Grossmont College to help hundreds of former and active military, reservists and their dependents reach their educational goals,” Gable said. The event was livestreamed on the college’s YouTube channel

Lynn Neault, chancellor of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, said the new center is a milestone project updating a cluster of aging buildings badly in need of renovation and reconstruction to accommodate new technology and other pressing student needs. It is targeted for completion by spring 2023.

“The district has been proudly serving the community and students for more than 60 years and hundreds of thousands of lives have been transformed by our colleges and the legacy will continue with this new building,” Neault said. “This new building will enable us to provide new learning spaces and gathering spaces for generations to come.”

Grossmont College Vice President of Academic Affairs Marshall Fulbright said the new building will provide the opportunity to expand tutoring and academic support services.

“With instructional support, you are able to retain students from semester to semester and they are more likely to obtain a degree or certificate, transfer to a four-year college or university or enter the workforce to support the local economy and the community,” Fulbright said.

Phase 1, which was completed in spring 2020, included the full renovation and replacement of Building 31, which now houses the Administration of Justice program and Child Development Center.

Other major projects on the Grossmont and Cuyamaca College campuses being funded by Proposition V include the Performing and Visual Arts Center at Grossmont College, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for May 20; a Student Services Building at Cuyamaca College that broke ground in February; and a renovation underway of the Ornamental Horticulture complex at Cuyamaca College.