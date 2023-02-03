GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery

Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce.

February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.

Councilman Colin Parent, a strong advocate for the project, says he is “excited that La Mesa is seeing the first 100% affordable project in decades, right near our Trolley and Downtown Village. It will be an affordable place to live, and bring new customers to our local businesses,’ he posted on Facebook.

City officials as well as senior executives of USA Properties, the developer of the project, were on hand to shovel dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony, where Mayor Mark Araposthathis, Vice Mayor Colin Parent, Councilmembers Jack Shu and Patricia Dillard spoke, as well as M.C. Terzich, Vice President of Development and Entitlements at USA Properties.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024. It will feature one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans, with rents starting around $700 a month, according to the city’s project webpage. The units are expected to be affordable for those with incomes ranging from 30% to 70% of the area’s median income.

The development is considered transit-friendly, within easy walking distance of the trolley station as well as shops, a grocery store, a bus station, and more than 30 restaurants.

Each unit will be equipped with energy-efficient elements as well, such as dual-paned windows and energy star appliances. The apartments are anticipated to attract single people as well as empty nesters, seniors, and families.

The city built a new police station nearby with funds from Proposition D. in 2008, the city sold the old police station site to the La Mesa Redevelopment Agency for the purpose of building affordable homes. After the state disbanded redevelopment agencies, the city entered into an agreement with USA Properties to create the affordable apartment community.