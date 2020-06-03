GUARD AT ILLEGAL POT SHOP KILLED IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

June 3, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A man who reportedly worked as a security guard at an illegal marijuana dispensary was shot and killed last night in Spring Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:06 p.m. reporting the shooting in front of the dispensary at 8721 Troy Street. Deputies provided aid until San Diego Fire Department personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures.

“Unfortunately, the male did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” says Lieutenant Thomas Seiver, who added that several males were seen fleeing the area after the shooting. The motivation remains under investigation.