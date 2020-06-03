GUARD AT ILLEGAL POT SHOP KILLED IN SPRING VALLEY

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
June 3, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A man who reportedly worked as a security guard at an illegal marijuana dispensary was shot and killed last night in Spring Valley.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:06 p.m. reporting the shooting in front of the dispensary at 8721 Troy Street. Deputies provided aid until San Diego Fire Department personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures.
“Unfortunately, the male did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” says Lieutenant Thomas Seiver, who added that several males were seen fleeing the area after the shooting. The motivation remains under investigation.
The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
