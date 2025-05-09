GUHSD BOARD REJECTS TEACHERS’ ETHNIC STUDIES PROGRAM, PROVIDES UPDATES ON AI AND TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES

By Alexander J Schorr

Photo, front row: Zahra Nuristani and Maggie Kelly, student board members stepping down, and Sage Larson, one of two new student board members

At the June 6 meeting, Grossmont Union High School District’s governing board rejected an ethnic studies program prepared by teachers, announced AI and technology updates, shared a video from the new superintendent, and welcomed new student board members.

In addition, an organizer of efforts to recall four trustees announced progress on the recall campaign.

New Superintendent

Board president Woods provided a video recording of a statement by Dr. Kirsten Vital Brulte, the newly selected candidate for Board Superintendent. Dr. Brulte expressed gratitude for “the trust and confidence [the board members] have placed” in her to serve as the next superintendent. Dr. Brulte expressed the importance of working of on-site educators and hands-on assistance with students.

Dr. Kirsten Vital Brulte has been selected as the lone finalist for Superintendent of the GUHSD Board and is expected to be formally approved on June 10th. Her official tenure began on July 1st. Dr. Brulte previously served as Superintendent of Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) for eight years.

Board Rejects Ethnic Studies Program

Removed from the Board Agenda was the discussion of the new Ethnic Studies program, which will be examined at the next board meeting. Ethnic Studies must be implemented in the Fall of 2025, but instead of approving the units of study designed by GUHSD teachers and community members, board president Woods proposed that the board examine the Independent Institute’s curriculum. Tension between the board and community members have left distrust and disrespect between each other, and moving forward with discussion for a new curriculum, the future for ethnic studies is uncertain.

Curriculum, AI and technology updates

Assistant Superintendent Paul Dautremont referenced the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), which is a three-year plan that describes the districts goals and actions to improve student learning, especially those in the most vulnerable populations, such as low-income, English-learners, foster youths, and students with disabilities. Dautremont stated, though did not deliberate on how the board’s LCAP “does not necessarily reflect all programs and actions of GUHSD.”

The priority areas of the board LCAP revolves around Academic Performance, Engagement, and Conditions and Climate: these factors are concerned with students showing up for consistent attendance, academic performance, course access, and a safe school environment for learning. Every year, the governing board will receive a mid-year report, which is given prior to the end of February in a school year.

The Governing Board Illustrated the importance of preparing the student body of all schools in the GUHSD district to have the proper resources and materials when excelling at school, especially with the presence of artificial intelligence (AI). The programs Google Gemini and Notebook LM are now certified for student use. School campus sites will include new laptops for incoming students and shall provide a rollout date for future technology mastery and course learning in the future. The date has yet to be confirmed. Among the new device rollout will include Lenovo 100e Gen4 computers, which shall feature increased memory storage (8gb/64gb) and touch screens.

On the issue off AI, the board was broad in its expectations of the school curriculum moving forward: “it is important to devise an operational model to support the devices needed for classified staff to perform their job functions similar to how we address certificated device support,” the Executive Director of Educational Technology Services Jeremy Recktenwald. “The main goal,” he added, was “to guide the district through AI Literacy Transformation.”

Jay Steiger, the only trustee not facing a recall effort, expressed concerns over credibility of the governing board’s ability to handle future issues such as artificial intelligence. “AI is kind of important, because it’s really the wild west right now— it's one of those brave new world things that everyone is trying to figure out. I’m trying to teach my middle schoolers about it right now. But you know what’s really interesting, which group in education is the most well placed to work with classroom teachers and students? To provide them knowledge and skills to use AI responsibly… and academic integrity?” Steiger asked, then answered, “The teacher librarians.” Steiger illustrated the difficulty in perceiving competency of the governing board given its actions such as firing nearly 60 employees, among them, counselors and all of the district’s teacher librarians, in a budget-cutting move.

Recall Moves forward

Andy Trimlett, a leader of efforts to recall four of the five trustees, spoke about local control and accountability. “Quite frankly, it appears that this district has neither local control nor accountability. Minutes ago, Dr. Gary Woods made the claim that mental health— or mental wellness— were one of the board’s highest priorities. I’m sorry, but you don’t get to say that when you just fired psychologists and counselors.” Referencing the board recall movement, he added, “When Community members ask you to change course, you just don’t seem to care.”

Trimlett referenced a letter he received from The County of San Diego Registrar of Voters. He quoted, “This is to inform you that the recall petition form submitted to recall Scott Eckert, Grossmont Union High School District Trustee Area two has been approved for circulation.” Trimlett concluded, “Starting tomorrow, we will be collecting signatures to recall you from office. Woods, Shield, and Kelly, keep an eye on your mailbox. We’ll be reaching out to you soon.”

Honoring student board members

Earlier in the meeting, Maggie Kelly and Zahra Nuristani were acknowledged for their academic achievements. They will be stepping down from their roles as Co-Student board members. Taking their place, Board President Gary Woods introduced Ava Hersch and Sage Larson.

The meeting began with a moment of silence for the passing of teachers and community members Deanna Clark, Karalyn Rainey, Josephine Savage.





