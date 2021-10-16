GUHSD INSTRUCTOR TIFFANY JOKERST HONORED AS STATE TEACHER OF THE YEAR

West Hills High School math and aerospace engineering teacher wins California’s highest honor

East County News Service

October 16, 2021 (El Cajon) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that West Hills High School math teacher Tiffany Jokerst is one of five 2022 California Teachers of the Year.

“In what may be the toughest ever time for California families, students and educators, these five innovative and caring teachers have made profound differences in the lives of their students and communities,” said Thurmond. “I’m proud that these educators are receiving this prestigious honor for their continued effort to connect with students even during unimaginable circumstances, to address their needs, and support them in any way they can,” he continued.

Jokerst teaches math and Project Lead the Way aerospace engineering at West Hills High School in Santee. She began her teaching career with the Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) in 2006 and was a “Golden Apple Award” Winner in 2013 and 2020.

“My role as a teacher is to empower students to connect with the content through meaningful experiences in the classroom,” Jokerst said. “I love interacting with students and getting to work with great people every day,” she added.

A student of Mrs. Jokerst’s for three years, Anna, said “Mrs. Jokerst, without fail, made sure myself and each of her students felt welcome, and ensured they had a safe, comfortable place to learn.She greeted our class every morning with energy and enthusiasm to teach and made learning in her class fun and something I looked forward to daily.”

“With the heart of a servant, Tiffany Jokerst goes to extraordinary lengths to meet the learning needs of each of her students,” said GUHSD Superintendent Theresa Kemper. “She’s a brilliant and innovative educator who opens her students’ eyes, no matter where they come from, to both the wonder and accessibility of mathematics. Tiffany’s service to GUHSD has made our district and the entire teaching profession better,” said Kemper.

With the recognition of Jokerst as a 2022 Teacher of the Year, GUHSD is the only California school district to have an educator named among the state’s top teachers for 2021 and 2022. El Capitan High School Economics and Government teacher Jay Tweet was named a 2021 Teacher of the Year finalist.

According to the California Department of Education (CDE), “County offices of education nominate California Teachers of the Year applicants through their county-level competitions. CDE selection committees review applications; evaluate teachers' rapport with students, classroom environments, presentation skills, and teaching techniques; and interview the teachers. The State Superintendent of Public Instruction then selects the five California Teachers of the Year and the National Teacher of the Year nominee.