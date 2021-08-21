GUHSD KICKS OFF SCHOOL YEAR IN-PERSON, FULL TIME

East County’s high school district welcomes new leadership and focuses on building relationships

Source: GUHSD

August 21, 2021 (El Cajon) - – The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) welcomed students back for five days per week of in-person instruction as the new school year kicked off on August 10. During the COVID-19 pandemic, GUHSD, which serves over 17,000 East County students across its family of 17 schools and programs, safely opened for in-person instruction in September 2020 – earlier than most public high school districts – and offered four days of in-person learning per week by the end of the school year.

To help meet the challenges of the new school year head-on, GUHSD welcomes an impressive new group of innovative and caring administrators. “Our new administrators all have impressive track records and diverse life experiences. Most impressive, though, is how much they clearly care about kids.” said GUHSD Superintendent Theresa Kemper. The new members of GUHSD’s administrative team include:

Katherine Wells – Assistant Principal, Mount Miguel High School: Ms. Wells has served as a Spanish teacher at Santana High School since 2017 and also brings experience as a track and field coach and a yearbook adviser to her new role.

Christina Terrones – Assistant Principal, Mount Miguel High School: Ms. Terrones, a fluent Spanish speaker, brings to her new role over a decade of experience in special education.

Gerry Galvez – Assistant Principal, Grossmont High School (GHS): Mr. Galvez, a bilingual Spanish speaker, has worked as an Education Specialist at GHS since 2014. Already a leader on campus, Mr. Galvez will continue his contributions to the positive school culture at GHS.

Amir Mohammadi – Assistant Principal, Valhalla High School: Mr. Mohammadi comes to his new role with 10 years of administrative experience. He speaks four languages including Spanish and Farsi.

Enrique Gonzalez – Assistant Principal, Granite Hills High School: Mr. Gonzalez comes to GUHSD from Pacific Academy in Encinitas where he has served as a Spanish teacher. He has extensive experience with special education, project-based learning, and directing student activities.

Joshua Johnson – Assistant Principal, West Hills High School: Mr. Johnson has served as a middle and high school administrator since 2006 and comes to GUHSD from Brush Prairie, Washington. Originally a science teacher, he has built positive school cultures throughout his career.

Dr. Chuck Bandele – Director II, Special Education – Moderate/Severe Programs: Dr. Bandele has over 20 years – including as an Assistant Principal and Principal – working with a wide-range of learners including students with disabilities, English learners, and at-risk populations.

​Mrs. Kemper also emphasized that GUHSD’s main goal as East County emerges from the pandemic is to build relationships. “The GUHSD family has my commitment that rebuilding relationships will be the central focus of our work this year,” said Kemper. “We will strive to ensure that each student has what they need to be successful,” she continued.