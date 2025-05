Video and article by Shiloh Ireland

Grossmont High School District, composed of 12 high schools, has an art show at the Lakeside Library through May 12th. Beautiful pieces of art are displayed, and some are for sale. A lot of talent awaits you.

Check the library for library hours and support these young artists.

The San Diego County library in Lakeside is located at 12428 Woodside Avenue, Lakeside, CA 92040