GUHSD Superintendent backs DA’s appeal against potential release of 2001 Santana shooter

East County News Service

February 10, 2026 (Santee) -- Grossmont Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Kirsten Vital Brulte has sent a letter to District Attorney Summer Stephan expressing full support for her appeal of the San Diego Superior Court’s decision to grant a recall and resentencing hearing for Charles “Andy” Williams, the perpetrator of the 2001 Santana High School shooting.

Williams, who was 15 at the time, has been granted a resentencing hearing due to a new state law allowing juveniles with life sentences to petition for a new hearing, as ECM reported.



Dr. Vital Brulte writes that the potential release of Mr. Williams is “a failure of justice for the victims and survivors” and “a dangerous precedent that undermines the safety of the educational environment.” She emphasizes that protecting students is a solemn societal promise:



“As a society, we require our children to attend school; in return, the government makes a solemn promise to keep them safe. Refusing to sufficiently address mass violence committed in a school environment reflects a profound breach of that social contract.”

She also voices concern over the potential release of a mass shooter “without a single check on whether he still poses a danger to the public.”







Dr. Vital Brulte’s full letter can be found here.