GUHSD VOTES TO FIRE 49 TEACHERS, INCLUDING 9 LIBRARIANS

March 3, 2025 (El Cajon) – Grossmont Union High School District’s board voted 4-1 to fire 49 credentialed teachers, including all high school librarians, despite vocal objections from a large crowd at the Feb. 27 meeting held at El Cajon Valley High School’s multi-purpose room. All seats were filled with protesting students, teachers, classified staff, librarians, and mental health workers. There were about 600 people present at the facility, with a petition readily available before the meeting for signatures to vote against the resolution ultimately passing. As of February 28 there were 1531 petition signers.

The board made these drastic cuts even though the district’s reserves are 13.7%, which is 4.5 times the minimum amount required by the state. The board blamed the cuts on declining enrollment, a point disputed by some speakers.

The resolution cuts funding and terminates positions of faculty in the district starting this fall including Assistant Principal / Vice Principals (10), English Teachers (8), French Teachers (1), Home Economics Teachers (1), Library Media Specialists (9), Math Teachers (2), P.E. Teachers (2), Principal-Special Education Academy (1), Program Specialist (2), Psychologists (4), Social Science Teachers (2), Spanish Teachers (2), Special Education Teachers M/M (4), and Theatre Teachers (1).

Additionally, the Grossmont Education Association reports that the GUHSD Governing Board voted to eliminate 61 certificated and classified jobs; the board voted to close Reach Academy and The Child Care Center which teen moms and staff rely upon.

The meeting began at 4:46 PM with a pledge of allegiance, and shortly after, Doctor Gary Woods called for a brief five minute recess due to public outburst, and the meeting reconvened at 4:53 p.m.

Public speakers urged the board to protect the positions

There were 90 speaker cards submitted, but the board restricted speakers to two minutes each, with a total of only 40 minutes allowed, so only about 20 members of the public were allowed to speak.

Board President Dr. Gary Woods vacated the room twice for recess as a result of an inability to civilly direct and contain the frustrations and energies of the meeting.

These were some of the comments and statements made by many of those present who were against the Board’s Decision:

James Messina, President of the Grossmont Education Association (GEA), addressed that declining enrollment is not connected to decreasing revenue, as just “last year, we banked a record ending balance of over $100 million.” He stated that “increasing class sizes to 38, the largest in SD county, will not help improve A to G passing rates, will not help students graduate, or decrease suspensions and expulsions! These cuts violate all our LCAP goals. They do not create highly qualified programs… or recruit and retain highly qualified staff.” Messina added that “when a district has a deficit, it saves money through attrition and retirements and then balances again for the next year with fewer employees moving forward. This is what every district does and what Grossmont has done for over 20 years."

Laura Preble, a former high school librarian, stated that “most kids need an adult other than their parents… and that was a lot of what we did in libraries too; making connections with these kids. Connections are the root of education."

Granite Hills High School Site Learning Specialist Gavin Preston went on to say that “the staff cuts, particularly the decision to eliminate all district librarians… is horrifying. Not just because of its impact on students, but because of the complete absence of collaboration or consultation with site administrators and teachers before these decisions were made by a handful of people who do not work with students."

Jay Steiger, a teacher and former candidate for the GUHSD who has chaired the district’s bond oversight committee, said, “There is no need for the layoffs.” He maintained that declining enrollment is not significant enough to be a factor. “Additionally the harm done [last year] to district level special education teacher training and other essential roles has not been rectified,” he said.

Guidance Counselor Susan Lusk stated, "I will not be leaving… I will be one of the counselors. trying to absorb the mess you leave behind for us. If we were to take the numbers of a 30% [cut] it would be like increasing a classroom from 36 students to 47 in one year. That number is devastating. That number is staggering. If it were a classroom, we wouldn’t have enough desks; we wouldn’t even have rooms [that were] big enough to accommodate the desks. My room is not big enough to accommodate this."

Brent Enerva stated: “In my job as a digital learning coach, I was able to work with teachers and help them overcome their fears of technology… until you decided it was best to cut my position."

A former teacher at Granite Hills High School, Rachel McCurry gave her input: “I love libraries… felt proud of you all, not these other fellows… I remember how they treated students… They made me a better teacher."

A student from Monte Vista High School illustrated that according to the school report card at her school, “reading proficiency is down to 44%. Districtwide… proficiency is down to 66%. For those who need a little clarification… out of 100 students, only 66 can read at grade level."

Matthew Norris also spoke. “Every meeting that you’ve had this last month [has been] worse than the previous…I am just blown away by what you do to just gut schools so much… you cut their counselors, their librarians… yet you have these special meetings to hire all these other people, which will cost even more money than the people that you are replacing, so I’m confused: you say… stupid things to justify all the things you do."

Suzanne Sanwald, a West Hills High School Librarian, spoke as well.She referenced cuts the board members have made in the past. The first time she spoke was “In support of our LGBTQ students.” Additionally, the next time she spoke on behalf of the ED service team that was eliminated. “I worked closely with them and knew what a devastating loss this would be,” adding that each time she returns, people whose jobs have been eliminated are gone. “Silence is no protection when people are being hurt."

In a FOX 5 interview after the meeting, teacher librarian Stephanie Macceca at Valhalla High School stated, “My job is on the line right now. It's not going to save any money to cut my job because they’re going to have to hire other people to replace us.”

Jason Balistreri, a Mount Miguel High School Teacher Librarian, said, “Today this board [views] eliminating librarians as a necessity, but that is contrary to the facts… in this increasingly dystopian district… taxpayer dollars will be wasted."

Maria Schembri gave her allotted time to a student from Santana High School, who said, “School psychologists and counselors have made school a safer place for me. While I have help at home,” she said, cutting psychologists and counselors puts students “at risk of losing the only mental health support they have.”

There was an outburst at around 5:41 pm. of audience members clamoring, “Let us speak.” A 10 minute recess was called, though board members were absent for about 15 minutes.

Concerned parents and students spoke out regarding alleged weaponization of ideology against students. Many of them were students not only from El Cajon Valley High School, but also West Hills, Monte Vista, Granite Hills and Grossmont.

Various students from El Cajon Valley, Mount Miguel and Grossmont High Schools spoke, preferring their identities remain anonymous. Many of these students were part of the LGBTQ+ community, who expressed disdain towards the “callousness” of the board members

Here were some of the quotes by students during the Board’s recess:

"Taking away mental health services yet again... you don't really know until it affects you."

"I will never let these board members... cut something that will save lives" referencing a fellow student who committed suicide.

"You are taking away our student's safe spaces.”

"It does not hurt you to care about one other person."

"Our libraries do not get sufficient credit."

"I don’t understand what these... old men... understand about my life."

A student continued speaking out when the board returned at 6:02 p.m.

As the audience protested, Gary Woods and the other members left the room with protests and chants hurled their way, such as “shame,” “cowards,” “recall,” “shame on you,”and “vote them out.”

Woods stated: “We are moving to another room, media please follow us.” It is not a Brown Act violation to move board discussion of an agenda item to a back room excluding the public, provided media is present, though the action infuriated the large crowd. This reporter did not hear the announcement amid the chaos, however other local media was present in the backroom meeting.

The governing board voted 4 to 1 in favor of the resolution, with trustees Gary Woods, Scott Eckertt, Robert Shield and Jim Kelly voting yes and Chris Fite voting no.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Trustee Chris Fite spoke before the vote. Fite was the only member opposed to the action, and was allowed only two minutes to speak. Fite vigorously opposed the cuts, insisting that the cuts are not financially necessary and suggested reserves could be tapped. “We have the money to do this.” Additionally, he said, “There is chronic underrepresentation of everyone... We need more people…These kids need more services.” Of the staffers slated to be fired, he stated, ”We need to retain these people... and build up this district."

Fite referenced the California Resources Requirements to retain a surplus of $35-$45 million dollars, “They easily can go into our $40+ million dollar reserves and save us for a year, for this year of uncertainty. The fact is, that they don’t want to.”

Additionally, the state of California requires holding a reserve of 3% of the annual budget to plan for economic uncertainties (about $10 million). GUHSD’s Governing Board voted to hold a reserve of 4.5% (Roughly $15 million), a larger buffer than required; GUHSD currently has 13.7% ($46 million plus), which would be roughly 4.5 times the minimum amount.

The Governing Board members apparently left through the backdoor of the facility at around 6:20 p.m. without addressing public comment, after shutting out the public for the rest of their deliberations. When the board members left the room, they chose not to explain their votes.

Colin McGlashen, the district’s communications director, told KUSI news after the meeting, “It's about looking down the road at what's in the best interest of the district.”

Although the district is issuing pink slips to the educators being laid off, it’s possible the board could rescind its action and have the terminated instructors return next year, if it chooses to do so.