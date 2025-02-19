A GUIDE TO EVENTS HAPPENING DURING GROSSMONT COLLEGE’S SPRING 2025 SEMESTER

By G. A. McNeeley

February 19, 2025 (El Cajon) - There’s a lot happening on Grossmont Campus, including a variety of free and paid events open to the general public as well as students, staff and faculty. These include concerts, movies, theatrical productions, blood drives, and more.

Below are details. To see more details for these events and more, click here: https://www.grossmont.edu/events/index.php





Blood Drives each month

The San Diego Blood Bank and The Health & Wellness Center are organizing several Blood Drives on campus. Join them in the Main Quad, to donate blood and make a difference in your community. No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. You can donate on the following days: February 19, March 11, March 19, April 15, April 30, May 13, and May 21. The times for each date are the same: 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Your donation could save a life.

Movie Night Feb. 20

The First Year Experience is organizing a movie night at the Griffin Gate. Join them on February 20, from 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., for a screening of Get Out. Chairs will be provided, but feel free to bring blankets, pillows, or anything that'll make you comfortable. Plus, you can also enjoy popcorn, snacks, and refreshments throughout the evening. Feel free to bring your friends.

Pull Back the Curtain: A Dance Immersive Experience Feb. 20-21

Griffin Community Concerts and Grossmont College Dance are co-sponsoring “Pull Back The Curtain.” Kevin Jenkins returns to Grossmont College (where he graduated in 2006) with his company, Ballet Counterpointe. He will shed light on the development of his choreography, with behind the scenes videos that bring the audience into the dance making process. This is not just a performance, but also an immersive experience. Check it out on February 20 or February 21, from 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., at the Performing & Visual Arts Center. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for seniors, military people, and GCCCD employees, and $15 for anyone else.

Grossmont College Concert Band Concert March 5

The Music Department is organizing a free concert, where you’ll get to watch the Grossmont College Concert Band. They're a dynamic ensemble of talented wind and percussion musicians, featuring students, educators, and community members. Whether they're bringing their classic wind band repertoire to life, or premiering new works, they’ll deliver a vibrant and electrifying performance. Join them on March 5, from 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at the Performing & Visual Arts Center.

Pirates of Penzance musical March 20-22 and March 27-29

The Theatre Arts Department presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” which is a campus produced performance of the comic opera of the same name. Join them for an uproaring and rollicking good time that’s brimming with endearing pirates, bumbling policemen, zany escapades, and delightfully ridiculous paradoxes. Tickets are $10 for students and GCCCD employees, $14 for seniors, military people, and educators, and $18 for anyone else. Showings dates and times are as follows: March 20, March 21, March 22, March 27, March 28, and March 29 (7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), and March 22 and March 29 (2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Free concerts May 1, 15, and 16

The Music Department is organizing free concerts, as music majors take the stage for their music recital. A diverse collection of solos and ensembles will be showcasing incredible talent across a variety of genres and styles, from classic to contemporary. Join them on May 1 and May 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Performing and Visual Arts Center. You can also check out the advanced music major recital, on May 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., which is also at the Performing and Visual Arts Center.

Entrances and Exits Dance Concerts March 8-10

The Dance Department is organizing “Entrances & Exits,” which is a faculty-choreographed, student-performed dance concert. It’s a showcase of innovative choreography and dynamic performances that highlight the diverse talents of dance faculty and students. Join them on March 8, March 9, and March 10, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Performing and Visual Arts Center. Ticket sales begin on March 1.

Twelfth Night Shakespearean comedy May 15-17 and May 22-24

The Theatre Arts Department presents “Twelfth Night,” which is a campus produced performance of the play of the same name. Join them for a whirlwind of mistaken identity, tangled romance, and laugh-out-loud confusion in this timeless comedy. Tickets are $10 for students and GCCCD employees, $14 for seniors, military people, and educators, and $18 for anyone else. Showings dates and times are as follows: May 15, May 16, May 17, May 22, May 23, and May 24 (7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), and May 17 and May 24 (2:00 p.m.. to 4:00 p.m.).





