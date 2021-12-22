GUIDELINES FOR HOLIDAY RETURNS

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo credit: CC by NC via Bing.)

Dec. 26, 2021 (East County) Ahh, that all holiday gifts were the perfect size, color, wanted, or worked as well as advertised. Thankfully, grace periods are offered by some retailers.

Below are posted holiday return policies, excerpts, for select retailers, according to an article published by DealNews, on 12/22/21, by Allison Martin and contributions by Julie Ramhold.

-Amazon – Deadline is 1/31/22 for almost all items purchased from 10/1/-12/31/21.

-Apple - Deadline 1/8/22 if purchased from 11/1 – 12/25/21.

-Bath & Body Works – “Return anything, anytime for any reason”

-Best Buy – Deadline 1/16/22 for almost all products bought between 10/18/21 – 1/2/22.

-Costco – while they do guarantee 100% satisfaction there are exceptions such as electronics, diamonds, cigarettes, alcohol, products with a life expectancy, and special-order kiosk and custom installed programs. Check their website for more details.

-Foot Locker – Return within 45 days of shipment date.

-Home Depot – if you purchase a product with their credit card you have up to 365 days to return but check their website for specifics. If a product is non-returnable check for a sticker or mentioned in the product description.

-Kohl’s – Deadline is 1/31/22 for purchases made from 11/1-12/25/21.

-Macy’s – Deadline is 1/31/22 for select purchases made starting 10/5/21.

-Marshalls – Deadline is 1/25/22 for purchases made from 10/10-12/25/21.

-Microsoft – Deadline is 1/31/22 for purchases made through 12/31/21.

-Nordstrom – Returns eligible on a case-by-case basis.

-Petco – Return within 30 days of purchase or initial shipment date.

-Target – Select purchases made from 10/1-12/25/21 have 14, 15, or 30 days to be returned.

-Walmart- Select purchases made from 11/1-12/25/21 have less than 90 days to be returned.

-Zales – Deadline is 1/24/22 for purchases made from 10/15-12/24/21.

For other retailers check their websites or Facebook page for further details. Also, remember receipts or call ahead to see if they have receipts stored in their systems.

Visit a store's website for changes to their policies or for more details.

For more stores return policies visit:

https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/holidays/christmas/returns/?...