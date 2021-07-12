GUN SHOT SOUND IN LA PRESA SPRING VALLEY LAST NIGHT APPARENTLY A HOMICIDE

East County News Service

July 12, 2021 (La Presa/Spring Valley, Calif.) -- Law enforcement is encouraging anyone with information about a shooting last night around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Elkelton Blvd. and Crestmore Ave. in unincorporated San Diego County to come forward and speak with the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, or, to stay anonymous, Crime Stoppers.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived July 11, 2021, around 11:15 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to Lieutenant Thomas Seiver. They found a man who had been shot. Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts until relieved by fire personnel. The man, whose identity is known to investigators, but not being released pending family notification, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit would like anyone with information about this incident to call them at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.