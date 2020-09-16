GUNMAN CARJACKS PICKUP TRUCK IN SPRING VALLEY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
East County News Service
 
September 16, 2020 (Spring Valley)—A man unloading his 2015 Toyota pickup truck Sunday, Sept. 13 around 7 a.m. in front of a Spring Valley apartment building was confronted by a man armed with a handgun. 
 
The gunman, who appeared to be in his 20s, pointed the gun at the victim and stole the truck.
 
The incident occurred on Jamacha Blvd. near Calavo Street, according to Sheriff Lt. William Amavisca, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon