GUNMAN SHOOTS MOTORIST ON SANTEE FREEWAY

East County News Service

April 26, 2021 (Santee) – A man driving on State Route 125 north near the Mission Gorge Road exist was shot in the neck by an occupant in a black SUV shortly before 8 a.m.

10 News reports the victim drove to a friend’s house to call for help. Deputies from the Santee Sheriff’s station responded to his 911 call.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later released. The victim’s vehicle was a white 2-door, extended-cab Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The suspect or suspects remain unknown. Authorities seek public help to identify the shooter.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Sheriff's Detective Tyler Norby at (619) 956-4000 or the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.