GUNS FOR GIFT CARDS EXCHANGE IN LA MESA DEC. 3

East County News Service

November 28, 2022 (La Mesa) – You’re invited to turn in your unwanted guns and receive a gift card valued at $100 to $200 this Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Mesa Civic Center, 4825 Date Ave. in La Mesa.

Gift card values of $100 will be provided for handguns, rifles and shotguns, while assault weapons and ghost guns can be exchanged for a $200 gift card.

You can remain anonymous; no questions asked.

Firearms must be in working order. Place the unloaded firearm in the trunk. A Sheriff’s deputy will provide instructions.

All weapons collected will be destroyed.

Participating agencies are the La Mesa Police, San Diego Sheriff’s Department, El Cajon Police, and the San Diego County District Attorney’s office.