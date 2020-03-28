A HAIRY PROBLEM: WHAT TO DO WITH BARBER SHOPS AND SALONS SHUT DOWN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

 

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: Creative Commons via Bing 

 

March 28, 2020 (San Diego) – As the COVID-19 stay-home order drags on, with barber shops and hair salons shut down, you may feel ready to pull a paper bag over your head and cut eyeholes to hide bad-hair-days that are now every day.  

Here are a few other options.

 
LET IT GROW
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Part it down the middle or side and let nature take its course.  Remember the lyrics from the ‘60s musical Hair:

Gimme head with hair

Long beautiful hair

Shining, gleaming,

Streaming, flaxen, waxen

Give me down to there hair

Shoulder length or longer

Here baby, there mama

Everywhere daddy daddy

Hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair

Flow it, show it

Long as God can grow it

My hair.

SHAVE IT OFF

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Join the ranks of celebrities like Michael Jordan, Telly Savalas and Hulk Hogan who all went for the “bald is beautiful” look.  Even some women have shorn their tresses. But be sure to get a hat before you shave off your locks, to keep your head warm on chilly days.
 
DON A HEADSCARF
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cultures around the world have long used headscarves from kerchiefs to hijabs, preserving modesty while also hiding bad hair days.  There are many colors and styles of scarves to choose from, including chemotherapy scarves, turbans, bandanas and more – any color or style of fabric will work!
 

WEAR A HAT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add some panache to your wardrobe with a signature hat – or several!  Historically, standards for men include fedoras, bowlers, Panama straw hats, baseball caps, golf caps, and cowboy hats, to name a few. Traditional women’s favorites include bonnets, berets, factinators and other small hats all the way up to elaborately festooned broad-brimmed hats ready for the races. Or don your best party hat or Mardi Gras headwear for a festive mood at home!

HAVE A HEADBAND

 

 

 

 

 

 

A simple fix to overgrown hair is to smooth it back and tuck it under a headband of any variety.  Hair clips to hold stray strands in place can also be helpful, as well as devices such as banana clips or pony tail holders.                                       

TRY AN UP-DO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From buns to French twists to beehive hairdos, updos offer creative ways to pull hair up and off your face and neck – adding a touch of elegance to boot.

KEEP IT CURLY

Curls can hide overgrown layers. Try hot rollers, a curling iron or old fashioned curlers – after all, you’ve got the time now!  For perms grown out, you can also consider a do-it-yourself perm kit from a pharmacy or online outlet, but be careful to follow directions carefully to avoid damaging your hair.

COLOR AT HOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If your dyed roots are showing, you can find do-it-yourself hair-dye solutions at some pharmacies or online outlets.  Be aware that colors may vary depending on each person’s hair. Temporary color rinses that wash out in the shower may be better options – or make your own hair color enhancements using coffee, henna, lemon juice or other items on hand.

GO WILD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you’re off from work, school and church, why not indulge your creative spirit?  Go for a wild color using food coloring in your cupboard, or make your own hair dye juices from beets, carrots, or other natural products you can pick from your garden or pick up at the store.  Thanks to Rebecca Jefferis-Williamson for this tip!

BRAIDING IS BEAUTIFUL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From simple pigtails to elaborate dreadlocks, Victorian-style crowns of braiding or braided heart hairdos, this is a classic option used by women through the ages and some men, too, to contain flowing locks in chic style.

WEAR A WIG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cover up that overgrown hair with a wig or toupee in any style—from a simple pageboy to fluffy Afro. Dare to be different!

CUT IT YOURSELF

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
If all else fails, there are online tutorials for cutting your own hair, or a family member’s hair.  It’s easier for those with straight hair or short, simple styles. Layers will prove more challenging.  But what the heck, if you wind up with a punk rock look in error, you’ll have plenty of time to grow your hair back out before venturing out for social gatherings again. Meanwhile, check out the other options above!
 

Comments

I've been cutting my own hair for decades. . .

Submitted by on

I never did like sitting in a barber's chair and having him/her work on my head. It's my head! . . .So I do the cut 'n comb. Take an inch or so off everywhere, and never cut close to the skull anywhere. It may not be perfect, but the rest of me isn't either. . . .The only time I ever thought about it is when I go to a stage performance with people sitting right in back of me, looking at my head and its chop-and-go haircut. But so what? They don't know me so I'm just an anonymous person they can talk about when they get home. "Did you see. . ." . . . It serves my purpose AND makes them feel good and feel superior just by sitting in back of me. How many people can claim they have that effect of other people? . . I'm guessing, of course. Perhaps they don't notice my haircut! What an awful thought. . . .I'd better loosen up some.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon