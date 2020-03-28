A HAIRY PROBLEM: WHAT TO DO WITH BARBER SHOPS AND SALONS SHUT DOWN

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: Creative Commons via Bing

March 28, 2020 (San Diego) – As the COVID-19 stay-home order drags on, with barber shops and hair salons shut down, you may feel ready to pull a paper bag over your head and cut eyeholes to hide bad-hair-days that are now every day.

Here are a few other options.

LET IT GROW

Part it down the middle or side and let nature take its course. Remember the lyrics from the ‘60s musical Hair:

Gimme head with hair



Long beautiful hair



Shining, gleaming,



Streaming, flaxen, waxen



Give me down to there hair



Shoulder length or longer



Here baby, there mama



Everywhere daddy daddy



Hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair, hair



Flow it, show it



Long as God can grow it



My hair.

SHAVE IT OFF

Join the ranks of celebrities like Michael Jordan, Telly Savalas and Hulk Hogan who all went for the “bald is beautiful” look. Even some women have shorn their tresses. But be sure to get a hat before you shave off your locks, to keep your head warm on chilly days.

DON A HEADSCARF

Cultures around the world have long used headscarves from kerchiefs to hijabs, preserving modesty while also hiding bad hair days. There are many colors and styles of scarves to choose from, including chemotherapy scarves, turbans, bandanas and more – any color or style of fabric will work!

WEAR A HAT

Add some panache to your wardrobe with a signature hat – or several! Historically, standards for men include fedoras, bowlers, Panama straw hats, baseball caps, golf caps, and cowboy hats, to name a few. Traditional women’s favorites include bonnets, berets, factinators and other small hats all the way up to elaborately festooned broad-brimmed hats ready for the races. Or don your best party hat or Mardi Gras headwear for a festive mood at home!

HAVE A HEADBAND