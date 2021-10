East County News Service

October 29, 2021 (La Mesa) - Wine Works in La Mesa invites you to Hall-o-Ween on Saturday, October 30th. Come in costume for a 7 p.m. costume contest and get $2 off a glass of wine or $5 off bottles. You can also enjoy live music by Blame Betty and food from Birria Madrical.

Wine Works is located at 8167 Center Street, La Mesa, CA 91942.