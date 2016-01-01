Hannah Shirley the pygmy hippo, turns 52

East County News Service East County News Service

Nov. 20, 2025 (Ramona) -- San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center celebrated the coming 52nd birthday of Hannah Shirley (photo, left, courtesy San Diego Humane Society ), the world’s oldest living pygmy hippopotamus in managed care.

Hannah enjoyed a festive “Hungry Hungry Hippos”-themed party that included floating fruit treats and colorful decorations inspired by the beloved children’s game.

San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team, which has cared for Hannah since her rescue in 2002, joined in the celebration alongside guests and supporters.

“Every day with Hannah Shirley is a gift,” said Autumn Welch, Wildlife Operations Manager at San Diego Humane Society. “Her playful spirit and resilience continue to amaze us. Seeing her celebrate 52 years with such energy and curiosity is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Born Nov. 22, 1973, Hannah surpassed the previous longevity record earlier this year, officially becoming the oldest pygmy hippo ever in managed care worldwide. The species typically lives 25 to 30 years in the wild.

Hannah was rescued from a private backyard in Escondido and for 23 years since has thrived in a 13,000-square-foot habitat that has a pond and a pool. Her days are filled with spa-like back rubs, sprinkler showers and carefully prepared meals that support her advanced age.

Angela Hernandez-Cusick, Wildlife Rehabilitation Supervisor at San Diego Humane Society said that a Anyone who meets Hannah "falls in love with her.”

“She embodies the joy and connection that make caring for wildlife so rewarding,” Hernandez-Cusick said.

Hannah’s care is managed by San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team, whose dedication ensures her continued comfort and well-being.