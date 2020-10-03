HAPPY HAWTKOBER: COUNTY HOSTS VIRTUAL SERIES ON BIRDS OF PREY

By San Diego County Parks and Recreation

October 3, 2020 (San Diego's East County) - Throughout the month of October – or as we like to call it, Hawktober – we will be airing educational videos on local birds of prey. Learn where they live, what they eat, how they hunt and other survival mechanisms that allow them to thrive throughout this region.

Clips will be shown via YouTube every Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Tune in to learn all about some of our favorite feathered friends, including hawks, falcons and owls! Region Manager Charles Gailband and Park Ranger Christian Gonzalez will introduce different birds in every episode – like Penelope, a Ferruginous Hawk, the largest in North America. Or Turbo, a Peregrine Falcon, the fastest animal alive. Read the full article.