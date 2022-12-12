HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS WORLD TOUR COMING TO SAN DIEGO

East County News Service

December 12, 2022 (San Diego) - The Harlem Globetrotters are headed to San Diego on their 2023 World Tour. They'll demonstrate their high-flying basketball skills at the Pechanga Arena on February 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Globetrotters bring their exciting brand of basketball to Pechanga Arena as they take on the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing to defeat the world's winningest team. The games promise to be fun, inclusive, interactive and filled with lots of acrobatics.

To order tickets online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com or AXS.com.