East County News Service

July 3, 2021 (San Diego) -- As a longtime supporting sponsor of San Diego PRIDE and in celebration of pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities, Harrah’s Resort SoCal today announced a bevy of beautiful PRIDE experiences, offerings and specials to celebrate PRIDE in style. From the hotel towers lit up in rainbow colors in support of San Diego Pride weekend July 17 and 18 to Resort decor including a rainbow ribbon chandelier and a proud alpaca, colorful photo ops and celebration abound.

PRIDE VIBE CABANA — Celebrate Pride poolside in Funner, CA. The exclusive cabana package levels up the party with a rainbow of fun. Kick back and relax under the shade of your personal paradise while you sip on your favorite cool-down cocktail or float down the Lazy River in a rainbow of style (the Lazy River will be lit in a literal sea of rainbow lights July 17-18 in celebration of PRIDE). In addition to food and drink offerings that comes with all Dive cabana bookings, the Pride Vibe Cabana includes: 2 rainbow pool floats; rainbow necklaces & 2 rainbow streamers; 2 Dive tumblers and 1 bottle of your choice. Call (760) 751-3100 to make a reservation.

RAINBOW RETREAT ROOM PACKAGE — Fun is HOT in Funner, CA during the month of July, starting with a property-wide celebration of San Diego Pride. This year, teammates will be “vibing with Pride” all month long. You can, too, by booking the Rainbow Retreat Room Package and chill poolside with a cool refreshment, or two. Take your special someone, choose your room, then post at apoolside paradise. Start your Lazy River races with drinks at the Dive.

The Rainbow Retreat Package includes: 1 Luxury room and 2 cocktails at Dive (specialty drinks excluded) (Use offer code MKP2D when you book now through July 30.)

The celebration doesn’t stop at food and beverage with colorful, creative and tantalizing food & beverage specials including:

LOVE & PRIDE cocktail ($9 at all bars and Casino Floor, with $1 for every drink sold donated back to San Diego Pride ) — a colorful, beautiful and refreshing cocktail made with butterfly pea flower, infused Tito's vodka, fresh lemon, soda and garnished with colorful micro flowers and mint.

PRIDE Waffles $15 (all month long) — Enjoy special tye-dye waffles topped with sprinkles and fresh fruit all month long at the Café.

Harrah’s Resort SoCal is located in “Funville” on the Rincon Reservation in northeast San Diego County.