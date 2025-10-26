Harvest Fest returns to Julian Farm and Orchard: celebrate fall in the mountains each weekend in October

East County News Service

Photo courtesy of Julian Farm and Orchard

October 1, 2025 (Julian) – The crisp air of fall and the golden glow of pumpkins signal the return of Harvest Fest at Julian Farm and Orchard, open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 26, 2025.

Families, friends, and fall-lovers alike are invited to enjoy one of San Diego County’s most beloved seasonal traditions in the heart of the backcountry.

Activities for All Ages

Guests can purchase an Unlimited Activity Armband ($30 per person), which includes:

Petting Zoo

Tractor-Pulled Hayride

Rock Wall Climb (42” tall, 45–200 lbs.)

Axe Throwing (professional 3-lb. axes, closed-toed shoes required)

Bell Ringer Challenge (10-lb. hammer)

And new this year, for kids and adults alike, the farm is offering apple cannons – a chance to aim and fire apples at targets across the field for a uniquely Julian backcountry experience.

In addition, the farm offers rustic photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating, and outdoor play areas featuring sandboxes and John Deere trikes for the littlest farmers.

U-Pick Experiences

Pumpkins : The U-Cut Pumpkin Patch is officially open! Pumpkins are priced by size and include varieties such as Cinderella, Blue Doll, Moon Light, Warty Goblin, and traditional carving pumpkins. Prices range from $3 for minis to $30+ for giants.

Flowers : $20 per cup, all-you-can-fill with fresh blooms from our bursting flower fields.

Raspberries : Sold by the container, priced on-site daily (limited supply, first-come, first-served).

Strawberries & Blackberries : Availability varies

Apples : not yet available, visit website for details

Food, Drink, and Shopping

Julian Food Truck : Open Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., serving fresh seasonal meals (menu priced individually).

Beverage Barn : Open Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., featuring local beverages.

Farm Gift Shop : Entry free; items individually priced, including Julian apples, fall décor, and gifts.

Special Features & Vendors

Face Painting by Gaby’s Facepainting – Available Saturdays & Sundays, priced per design

Group Visits & Field Trips – Special pricing available by appointment

A Seasonal Tradition in the San Diego Mountains

Located just three miles west of historic Julian, Julian Farm and Orchard (4381 Julian Hwy, Santa Ysabel) transforms each fall into a festive destination celebrating the bounty of the season. With mountain views, crisp autumn air, and endless family fun, Harvest Fest is the perfect way to welcome fall.

For weekly crop updates, availability, and vendor news, follow Julian Farm and Orchard on Facebook and Instagram.

FAST FACTS: HARVEST FEST 2025

Dates: Every Friday , Saturday , and Sunday – through October 26, 2025

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Julian Farm and Orchard, 4381 Julian Hwy, Santa Ysabel, CA (3 miles west of Julian)

Admission: General admission $10 & free parking

Activity Pricing:

Pricing ranges from $10 per person to the Unlimited Activity Armband – $30 (includes petting zoo, hayride, rock wall, axe throwing, bell ringer) Apple Cannons – Priced separately on-site

U-Pick Pricing:

Pumpkins – Priced by size ($3–$30+) Flowers – $20 per cup (all-you-can-fill) Raspberries – Priced per container, limited daily supply

Vendors: Julian Food Truck, Beverage Barn, Gift Shop, Gabby’s Facepainting (Sat–Sun)

Parking: Free

Info: OR Facebook: julianfarmandorchard.com or IG: https://www.instagram.com/julianfarmandorchard/ OR Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JulianFarmandOrchard

About Julian Farm and Orchard

Julian Farm and Orchard is a 25-acre agritourism destination in San Diego’s backcountry. The farm is home to seasonal U-Pick experiences, educational field trips, weddings, and special events. Each fall, Harvest Fest brings visitors from across the region to celebrate pumpkins, flowers, apples, and the beauty of the mountains. Learn more at www.julianfarmandorchard.com.