HAUTE WITH HEART FASHION SHOW AUG. 2 BENEFITS ST. MADELEINE SOPHIE’S CENTER

By Heidi Hope

July 4, 2025 (El Cajon) – You’re welcome to join in the spirit of London at the 47th annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show benefiting the nonprofit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center in El Cajon.

This fashion show on Saturday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will display a vivacious showcase of flowing champagne, live music, silent auction, fashion, indulgent shopping and a delicious luncheon.

The event will be held at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront Hotel’s Indigo Ballroom, 1 Park Blvd., San Diego.

General Admissions ticket is $225 and VIP Admission is $525.

Reservations are required. To reserve tickets, please view this link: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/stmadeleinesophiescenter/event/hautewithhear...

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center aims to teach and inspire people with intellectual disabilities to recognize and accomplish their full potential.

This fashion show will benefit the nonprofit’s life-changing programs.

Guests will enjoy the spirit of merry old England, all while supporting a great cause.