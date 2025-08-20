HAVE YOUR SAY ON COUNTY'S LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: California State Capitol Building. Image credit: Shutterstock

August 20, 2025 (San Diego) - The community is invited to a virtual meeting to learn about the County’s state and federal legislative priorities and give feedback on what they think is important for the 2026 Legislative Program.

Community input is an important aspect of the County’s legislative strategy. The Legislative Program is updated each year, and your feedback helps ensure that the issues San Diegans care about most are included.

During each state and federal legislative session, the County takes positions on bills and regulatory actions. The Office of Economic Development and Government Affairs (EDGA) helps advocate on behalf of the County and the Board of Supervisors. EDGA uses the Legislative Program’s priority issues, policy guidelines and public input to make those decisions.

So far this year, the County has taken positions on 26 state and federal bills. These bills relate to some of the County’s top priorities such as:

Equitable Access to Quality Health and Social Care

Tijuana River Valley

Affordable Housing and Homelessness

Ensuring Safe Communities

The virtual community meeting takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 over Zoom. To learn more about the 2026 Legislative Program and register for the virtual meeting, visit Engage San Diego County

If you have questions about the virtual meeting, the legislative program or need disability-related modifications, language interpretation or other accommodations, email Legislative.Program@sdcounty.ca.gov . The meeting will be recorded and available at the Engage San Diego site at a later date.

You can also submit your comments on Engage San Diego County through Sept. 5.

In addition to the Legislative Program, EDGA is responsible for:

implementing an economic development strategy and promoting small business

leading the County’s binational affairs strategy for the California-Baja region

expanding the County’s role in arts and culture

administering County grants

updating and implementing the County’s Strategic Plan and governance documents.